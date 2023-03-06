Perpetualis god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2023) 

Perpetualis is the latest Legendary Auto Rifle from Destiny 2 Season of Defiance, wielding the Strand subclass. While Bungie has released a lot of Strand primary weapons with the Lightfall expansion, some of the new perks have also proved to be quite lethal.

The weapon in question here is the 600 RPM Auto Rifle, which falls along the same lines as Gnawing Hunger, The Summoner, Arc Logic, and more. The following article lists all the best perk combinations for PvP and PvE.

Best perk combinations in Perpetualis for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2023)

1) Usage and how to get

Perpetualis can be crafted like previous seasonal weapons after players obtain five of its deepsight patterns. Once acquired, they can level it up and use the best perks that suit them. However, the ideal way to acquire a deepsight version of the weapon is tied to a War Table upgrade called Deepsight Decoding.

As mentioned earlier, Perpetualis is an Adaptive Framed 600 RPM Auto Rifle, higher than the other archetypes of Auto Rifles in Destiny 2. Since Auto Rifles can be decent in long-range fights in both PvP and PvE, this piece of gear from Season 20 can be helpful in the long run.

From killing adds (additional enemies) to shutting down opposing Guardians quickly in PvP, Perpetualis can synergize with Strand Fragments to make load-outs more potent.

2) PvP god roll

Destiny 2 PvP god roll (Image via D2 Gunsmith)

Auto Rifles in PvP have always been popular among users due to their ability to flinch and shut down Guardians quickly. However, players must prioritize landing headshots to win 1v1 fights, as high fire rate weapons are essential with Stability and Range.

The best perk combinations in Perpetualis for Destiny 2 PvP are as follows:

Polygonal Rifling for increased Stability on the weapon.

Steady Rounds for more Stability on the weapon.

Killing Wind for increased Range, mobility, and Handling after scoring a kill.

Target Lock for increased damage on the weapon based on how long it is fired on a single target.

There are other perks that players are recommended to get, including Zen Moment for more Stability, Eye of the Storm for Accuracy, and Elemental Capacitor for different perks based on the equipped subclass.

3) PvE god roll

Destiny 2 Perpetualis (Image via D2 Gunsmith)

Strand weapons are becoming quite the meta alongside the new subclass and its Fragments. Since the subclass has been implemented to work directly with matching elemental weapons, Guardians can benefit just from scoring kills with Perpetualis, regardless of the perks.

However, since it can be crafted, the following perks should be followed in Destiny 2 PvE:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Stability, Range, and Handling.

Flared Magwell for increased Stability and Reload Speed.

Envious Assassin for overflowing the magazine based on kills made with other weapons.

Demolitionist for Grenade energy after scoring a kill.

Having a Hatchling perk alongside the "Thread of Rebirth" Fragments can be lethal in Warlock threadling builds. Target Lock is great for sustained DPS on Champions and elites.

