Bungie introduced the weapon crafting mechanic during the Witch Queen expansion in Destiny 2. This mechanic aimed to reduce the grind when farming the best god rolls for weapons. Although not all weapons were craftable, the ones which were, made it to the meta very soon.

This mechanic exists in Destiny 2 Lightfall as well. Bungie has changed multiple aspects, making the system more player friendly. To keep the mechanic alive, the developers introduced some new craftable weapons exclusive to the campaign.

Exploring all craftable weapons in the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign

Although many new weapons are introduced alongside the new campaign, only five can be crafted at the Enclave on Mars. The weapons are as follows:

Round Robin: Aggressive frame Strand Hand Cannon

Volta Bracket: Aggressive frame Strand Sniper Rifle

Iterative Loop: Rapid-fire frame Arc Fusion Rifle

Phyllotactic Spiral: High-impact frame Arc Pulse Rifle

Dimensional Hypotrochoid: Compressed wave frame Stasis Heavy Grenade Launcher

You will have to complete five Deepsight Resonance extractions. Once the extractions are complete, you can craft these weapons in the Relic Engine at the Enclave on Mars. To complete Deepsight Resonance extractions, you don't need to defeat enemies with these weapons.

Instead, you can access the weapon customization page by inspecting the weapon and unlocking the pattern. This is one of the many changes Bungie introduced for weapon crafting mechanics in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Where to find red border weapons in the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign?

There's no specific area from where these red-border weapons can be found. Due to the lack of a specific method, it's rather hard to designate a process as a sure-shot way to procure red border weapons in the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign.

However, since this is entirely RNG-dependent, there's a minor exploit that you can experiment with. This exploit involves maxing out their reputation with Nimbus, the destination vendor for Neomuna. Maxing out your reputation with him will reward you with Engrams, which only contain weapons from the Lightfall campaign. You can then claim these Engrams and unlock them.

How to gain max rank with Nimbus quickly?

Gaining max rank with Nimbus isn't that difficult if you follow these steps. They are:

Complete the Lightfall campaign, preferably on Legendary difficulty. That should boost your reputation when leveling up your rank with him.

Complete destination bounties.

Complete Public Events and patrols.

Apart from these three methods, there's another exploit that you can use to rank up quickly. To do this, you will have to complete a Terminal Overload event. After completing the event, open both chests, hop onto your sparrow, and travel away from it till you see the name of the area change.

When you see the name change, turn around and return to the chest again. If you're fast enough, you can claim the same chest multiple times without having to complete the event repeatedly in Destiny 2 Lightfall. Do this, and you can craft all five campaign weapons quickly.

