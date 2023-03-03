All new weapons in the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign

Destiny 2: Lightfall is the latest offering from the house of Bungie. Being a first-person shooter, guns and other weapons are at the heart of the game. Several weapons have been added to the game, while many fan favorites are returning.

Guardians can have their pick of the lot from the variety of old and new weapons that are present in the game. Older weapons have been given buffs to make them even more fun.

Every new weapon in Destiny 2 Lightfall

There are a bunch of new weapons you can get in Destiny 2 that can be categorized into a couple of different categories, which are:

Exotic weapons

Season Of Defiance weapons

Neomuna Weapons

The following sections will delve deep into each category, list all weapons under them and give details about what kind of weapon it is and whether or not they can be crafted.

All new Exotic weapons in Destiny 2

Lightfall, the latest iteration of the Destiny 2 games, has four new Exotic weapons. While there is also a fifth that will appear in the game, it is currently unavailable. The weapons under this category are as follows:

1) Verglas Curve

Weapon Archetype: Bow (580 Draw Time)

Damage: Stasis

Special Ability: 'Hail Barrage' - Final blows with this weapon grant Stasis arrows. Your next hip-fire shot will fire all Stasis arrows in a single volley.

2) Final Warning (Lightfall)

Weapon Archetype: Sidearm (450 RPM)

Damage: Strand

Special Ability: 'All At Once' - When you hold down the trigger, the weapon marks targets within range and loads multiple bullets, which then fire in a burst with increased stability on releasing the trigger - Hitting a marked target with a fully charged burst unravels them.

3) Winterbite (Lightfall)

Weapon Archetype: Glaive (Heavy Slot, 45 RPM)

Damage: Stasis

Special Ability: 'Big Frigid Glaive' - The weapon shoots a giant ball of energy that locks onto nearby targets and freezes them.

4) Deterministic Chaos (Lightfall)

Weapon Archetype: Machine Gun (360 RPM)

Damage: Void

Special Ability: 'Heavy Metal' - When you hold the trigger, every fourth bullet becomes a heavy projectile that debuffs targets on impact.

All weapons part of Season of Defiance in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Six new weapons are to be found as part of the Season of Defiance in Destiny 2 Lightfall. These two are from the season pass, while the remaining are from the Defiant Battlegrounds playlist. The weapons in this category are as follows:

1) Perpetualis

Type: Auto Rifle (600 RPM)

Auto Rifle (600 RPM) Damage: Strand

2) Prodigal Return

Type: Grenade Launcher (Lightweight, Special)

Grenade Launcher (Lightweight, Special) Damage: Arc

3) Regnant

Type: Grenade Launcher (Adaptive, Heavy)

Grenade Launcher (Adaptive, Heavy) Damage: Void

4) Caretaker

Type: Sword (Adaptive)

Sword (Adaptive) Damage: Solar

5) Raconteur

Type: Bow (684 Draw Time)

Bow (684 Draw Time) Damage: Stasis

6) Royal Executioner

Type: Fusion Rifle (660 Charge Time)

Fusion Rifle (660 Charge Time) Damage: Solar

All weapons found on Neomuna in Destiny 2: Lightfall

Neomuna is the Human city in Lightfall. You can discover eight new weapons in this location. All the weapons in this category have an Origin Train called Nanotech Tracer Rounds, which rewards you for aiming well and landing multiple shots on target by turning the next fired shot into a micro-rocket. The weapons in this category are:

1) Round Robin

Type: Hand Cannon (120 RPM)

Hand Cannon (120 RPM) Damage: Strand

Strand Craftable: Yes

2) Volta Bracket

Type: Sniper Rifle (72 RPM)

Sniper Rifle (72 RPM) Damage: Strand

Strand Craftable: Yes

3) Iterative Loop

Type: Fusion Rifle (500 Charge Time)

Fusion Rifle (500 Charge Time) Damage: Arc

Arc Craftable: Yes

4) Phyllotactic Spiral

Type: Pulse Rifle (340 RPM)

Pulse Rifle (340 RPM) Damage: Arc

Arc Craftable: Yes

5) Dimensional Hypotrochoid

Type: Grenade Launcher (120 RPM)

Grenade Launcher (120 RPM) Damage: Stasis

Stasis Craftable: Yes

6) Base Ostinato

Type: Shotgun (140 RPM)

Shotgun (140 RPM) Damage: Void

Void Craftable: No

7) Synchronic Roulette

Type: SMG (600 RPM)

SMG (600 RPM) Damage: Strand

Strand Craftable: No

8) Circular Logic

Type: Machine Gun (450 RPM)

Machine Gun (450 RPM) Damage: Strand

Strand Craftable: No

