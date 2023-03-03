All new weapons in the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign

Destiny 2: Lightfall is the latest offering from the house of Bungie. Being a first-person shooter, guns and other weapons are at the heart of the game. Several weapons have been added to the game, while many fan favorites are returning.
Guardians can have their pick of the lot from the variety of old and new weapons that are present in the game. Older weapons have been given buffs to make them even more fun.
Every new weapon in Destiny 2 Lightfall
There are a bunch of new weapons you can get in Destiny 2 that can be categorized into a couple of different categories, which are:
- Exotic weapons
- Season Of Defiance weapons
- Neomuna Weapons
The following sections will delve deep into each category, list all weapons under them and give details about what kind of weapon it is and whether or not they can be crafted.
All new Exotic weapons in Destiny 2
Lightfall, the latest iteration of the Destiny 2 games, has four new Exotic weapons. While there is also a fifth that will appear in the game, it is currently unavailable. The weapons under this category are as follows:
1) Verglas Curve
Weapon Archetype: Bow (580 Draw Time)
Damage: Stasis
Special Ability: 'Hail Barrage' - Final blows with this weapon grant Stasis arrows. Your next hip-fire shot will fire all Stasis arrows in a single volley.
2) Final Warning (Lightfall)
Weapon Archetype: Sidearm (450 RPM)
Damage: Strand
Special Ability: 'All At Once' - When you hold down the trigger, the weapon marks targets within range and loads multiple bullets, which then fire in a burst with increased stability on releasing the trigger - Hitting a marked target with a fully charged burst unravels them.
3) Winterbite (Lightfall)
Weapon Archetype: Glaive (Heavy Slot, 45 RPM)
Damage: Stasis
Special Ability: 'Big Frigid Glaive' - The weapon shoots a giant ball of energy that locks onto nearby targets and freezes them.
4) Deterministic Chaos (Lightfall)
Weapon Archetype: Machine Gun (360 RPM)
Damage: Void
Special Ability: 'Heavy Metal' - When you hold the trigger, every fourth bullet becomes a heavy projectile that debuffs targets on impact.
All weapons part of Season of Defiance in Destiny 2 Lightfall
Six new weapons are to be found as part of the Season of Defiance in Destiny 2 Lightfall. These two are from the season pass, while the remaining are from the Defiant Battlegrounds playlist. The weapons in this category are as follows:
1) Perpetualis
- Type: Auto Rifle (600 RPM)
- Damage: Strand
2) Prodigal Return
- Type: Grenade Launcher (Lightweight, Special)
- Damage: Arc
3) Regnant
- Type: Grenade Launcher (Adaptive, Heavy)
- Damage: Void
4) Caretaker
- Type: Sword (Adaptive)
- Damage: Solar
5) Raconteur
- Type: Bow (684 Draw Time)
- Damage: Stasis
6) Royal Executioner
- Type: Fusion Rifle (660 Charge Time)
- Damage: Solar
All weapons found on Neomuna in Destiny 2: Lightfall
Neomuna is the Human city in Lightfall. You can discover eight new weapons in this location. All the weapons in this category have an Origin Train called Nanotech Tracer Rounds, which rewards you for aiming well and landing multiple shots on target by turning the next fired shot into a micro-rocket. The weapons in this category are:
1) Round Robin
- Type: Hand Cannon (120 RPM)
- Damage: Strand
- Craftable: Yes
2) Volta Bracket
- Type: Sniper Rifle (72 RPM)
- Damage: Strand
- Craftable: Yes
3) Iterative Loop
- Type: Fusion Rifle (500 Charge Time)
- Damage: Arc
- Craftable: Yes
4) Phyllotactic Spiral
- Type: Pulse Rifle (340 RPM)
- Damage: Arc
- Craftable: Yes
5) Dimensional Hypotrochoid
- Type: Grenade Launcher (120 RPM)
- Damage: Stasis
- Craftable: Yes
6) Base Ostinato
- Type: Shotgun (140 RPM)
- Damage: Void
- Craftable: No
7) Synchronic Roulette
- Type: SMG (600 RPM)
- Damage: Strand
- Craftable: No
8) Circular Logic
- Type: Machine Gun (450 RPM)
- Damage: Strand
- Craftable: No