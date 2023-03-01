How to obtain and use the Winterbite in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Out of the new exotics in Destiny 2 Lightfall, Winterbite may be the most interesting. It’s the first glaive available for the Heavy Weapon slot and will do a lot for players who want to go with Stasis builds in the future. However, in order to get this incredible weapon, you’re going to have to complete the main story of Lightfall first.

This weapon is certainly worth the effort when you combine its powerful freezing orb with the devastating melee strikes it can deal. It’s unique even among the other exotics in Destiny 2 Lightfall. While it will take some work to unlock, players will not want to miss out on it.

Destiny 2 Lightfall features the powerful new Winterbite Exotic

The first Heavy Weapon glaive exotic in Destiny 2 Lightfall, the Winterbite brings something fascinating to the field. It can fire a slow-moving orb that locks onto foes and freezes them in place.

While the orb is moving, you can get set up to deal with powerful melee strikes after your foe has been frozen. Destiny 2 Lightfall's new melee heavy weapon certainly does not appear to disappoint.

It has a pair of unique exotic perks and can have several other powerful ones on top of these.

Exotic perks for Winterbite

Big Frigid Glaive: Fires a large ball of energy that locks onto nearby targets and freezes them.

Tilting at Windmills: Blocking damage with your shield increases movement speed while shielding.

Unfortunately, this weapon will take some time to unlock. Once you complete the Lightfall campaign, you can begin work on the Winterbite exotic. You’ll also need access to the Hall of Heroes, so have a chat with Nimbus first.

Before you take on the quest for Winterbite, you’ll have to complete Quinn’s other quests first, which require you to restore Broken Memorials in Neomura.

Each of the Broken Memorials in Destiny 2 Lightfall has a quest you need to complete as well. That means unlocking this glaive exotic is going to take a little bit of time.

After completing those three quests, you’ll receive the Strider Exotic Quest in Destiny 2 Lightfall. Here, you’ll visit the Archivist and spend keys on a Terminal Overload Key Chest in each of the three areas of Neomuna.

However, this part of the quest will take time since the activity will rotate between three locations. After you’ve done that portion, the rest will be straightforward. Defeat the Shadow Legion forces in Neomuna, and then head to Ahmisa Park Lost Sector, for a data cipher.

The Archivist will aid you, and from there, you will repair Strider’s memorial. After that, it’s a simple matter of defeating the Hydras and shutting down the confluxes at Maya’s Retreat in Destiny 2. Your reward is the powerful exotic.

That’s all there is to unlock the powerful, unique glaive exotic in Destiny 2 Lightfall. It cannot be unlocked in a day, but Winterbite is worth having in your arsenal. As a weapon that is the first of its kind in the Heavy Weapon slot, it is thankfully a powerful and useful weapon.

