How to get the Quicksilver Storm catalyst in Destiny 2 Lightfall? (2023) 

Quicksilver Storm is the newest Exotic Auto Rifle in Destiny 2 Lightfall, which comes with a Strand twist in the latest expansion. Players who purchased Lightfall alongside its annual pass got access to the gun in The Witch Queen expansion. Starting now, the catalyst is available to everyone with the weapon.

Players can head to the Tower and interact with Rahool near the Courtyard waypoint to obtain the Exotic Auto Rifle. His inventory will also contain three more items in a bundle tied to Lightfall and an annual pass. The catalyst will be available via Exotic Quest, which can be picked up from the Holoprojector in Neomuna.

The questline is titled "Any Data Port in a Storm," and consists of three steps in total. Players with Quicksilver Storm can also acquire their ornaments from Rahool on the Tower.

Quicksilver Storm catalyst guide in Destiny 2 Lightfall (2023)

1) How to get Quicksilver Storm

Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

As mentioned, Quicksilver Storm is only available via Lightfall and the annual pass. Once the purchase is made, the Exotic Auto Rifle will be available via Rahool's shop at the Tower. The catalyst mission will be available once the Auto Rifle gets added to your library.

The Quicksilver Storm has a unique perk that can land rocket shots after multiple hits on enemies. Accumulating enough rocket projectile shots can grant an alternative fire mode, turning this Auto Rifle into a Grenade Launcher for a short period.

Applying further catalysts to this Kinetic Exotic Auto Rifle will change its damage type to Strand, creating Tangles from Grenade kills.

2) How to acquire the catalyst

Catalyst Exotic quest from Holoprojector (Image via Destiny 2)

The catalyst can be picked up from the Holoprojector near the Strider's Gate waypoint. The quest "Any Data port in a Storm" has three steps: players must defeat enemies using their Grenade abilities, Auto Rifles, or any Grenade Launcher.

Using Arc Grenade with jolts or Void Grenade builds on Warlocks can quickly progress to this step in the Exotic quest. Players can even passively build this up while completing the Lightfall campaign. The second step will ask you to speak to Banshee at the Tower, who will grant you a final step.

Quicksilver Storm Exotic catalyst quest (Image via Destiny 2)

The final objective requires you to defeat a total of 50 enemies in Neomuna using the alternate firing mode of the weapon. As mentioned, firing on enemies will accumulate a buff called "Grenades Prepped." After holding down your reload button, the weapon will switch to Grenade Launcher mode.

After defeating 50 enemies using only Grenade projectiles in Neomuna, your Quicksilver Storm will acquire the catalyst. Now, all you need to do is score 700 kills to masterwork the weapon. This can be done at the Shuro Chi checkpoint or the loot cave checkpoint within the Grasp of Avarice Dungeon.

3) How to use Quicksilver Storm?

After applying the Destiny 2 catalyst in Quicksilver Storm, the Exotic Auto Rifle can easily create Tangles with its Grenade projectiles. This can then be synergized with multiple Strand Fragments, making it one of the most viable weapons with the new subclass.

