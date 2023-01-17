Bungie reveals additional Neomuna footage in a new Destiny 2 trailer 

It seems that Bungie is not done promoting their next biggest Destiny 2 release, as the company recently shared some interesting footage regarding their upcoming open world. While every expansion has always been tied to patrol areas for players to explore, Neomuna on Neptune certainly takes a different approach in terms of the overall design.

Neon lights and a full-fledged city with tall buildings are certainly a first in the history of Destiny 2. Additionally, players will also get access to a new subclass called Strand, all of which has already been revealed beforehand. However, a recent trailer dedicated to the open city of Neomuna has plenty more to show players ahead of its release.

Destiny 2 Lightfall and open world of Neomuna get the spotlight in a new trailer

Bungie's new trailer, dedicated to the Neomuna, is titled the Environment trailer. It showcases the hold that Cabal has on the newly found city, unexplored locations, monuments, ruins, buildings, and much more. As stated previously by Bungie, it's nothing sort of a metropolis, implying that the open world will be quite vast as well.

Neomuna explorable region (Image via Destiny 2)

Guardians have also been shown to meet Cloud Striders, who have been teased to be the city's defenders. Together, players and the Striders will likely face the combined forces of both Calus and Witness in Neomuna.

Combining all unseen locations alongside neon lights with Strand's grappling and swinging parkour mechanics will surely create an engaging experience. Players can head to Destiny 2 Lightfall's official website via this link and go over the description of the Strand in each class.

Regarding Neomuna, Bungie stated the following in their recent press release:

"Today, Bungie released an environment trailer providing players with a glimpse of Neptune before Destiny 2: Lightfall launches next month. The trailer shows off the newly discovered metropolis of Neomuna, which is filled with futuristic skyscrapers and neon lights."

It further elaborated:

"The trailer also showcases the scope of Calus’s invasion into Neomuna and depicts Guardians grappling their way through the city using the new Darkness subclass, Strand. Players also get to meet Neomuna’s defenders, the Cloud Striders, as they ask for the Guardian’s help in protecting their people from the attack."

Calus' statue in the far distance (Image via Bungie)

Players can choose to read the entire press release from Bungie's official website or by directly clicking on this link. Like Beyond Light, Lightfall's main storyline will most likely lead players to unlock the power of the Strand, which can then be used to access various parts of the city.

Poll : 0 votes