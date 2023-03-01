How to get Strand Meditations in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Strand Meditations are a new form of currency in Destiny 2 Lightfall, available only after unlocking the new subclass. Players will require many of these currencies to unlock additional customizations for their newly acquired class, as each upgrade can amplify the Guardian's prowess alongside the different buffs from Strand.

However, getting one's hands on Strand Meditations can require a lot of work, most of which will be based on Neptune's Neomuna. Across 14 different Fragments currently available, everyone will need 2800 Meditations to unlock the upgrades.

This article lists everything you can do to get Strand Meditations more efficiently within Neomuna.

All the methods to currently acquire Strand Meditations in Destiny 2 Lightfall (2023)

1) Legendary campaign

Legendary campaign (Image via Destiny 2)

Those with the Lightfall expansion purchased will face two difficulty options upon entering the game. One is the standard difficulty titled "Be Brave," while the other is the Legend difficulty titled "Be Legend." While the latter throws in some of the toughest modifiers in the game, it typically comes with the best rewards.

One of these rewards is 300 Strand Meditations upon campaign completion, which can be further used to purchase one Fragment from the Pouka Pond. The first upgrade obtained will be "Thread of Finality," unlocking four additional Fragments.

2) Nimbus' reputation

Nimbus' reputation (Image via Destiny 2)

Nimbus is a new vendor in Neomuna who can be found near Strider's Gate waypoint. If you upgrade their reputation rank to 18, it will drop a total of 200 Strand Meditations. This is enough to unlock one Fragment from the Pouka Pond.

3) Neomuna activities

Gilded Precept Lost Sector (Image via Destiny 2)

Simply completing activities on Neomuna will be enough to gather Strand Meditations. However, the low drop rate of the currency can become very tiring after a while. Please note that Lost Sectors on Neomuna offers approximately 12 Strand Meditations, while Patrols can drop eight in total.

The fastest Lost Sector will be the Gilded Precept, located on the outskirts of Ahimsa Peak. The entirety of the Sector takes place inside a Pyramid against Calus' new force of Cabal Shadow Legions. Each run should take about five to eight minutes, as the final chest will reward you with 50 Neomuna reputation rank and 12 Strand Meditations.

Completing a regular public event will reward you with 20 Strand Meditations from the loot chest and 100 Neomuna Ranks on the side.

4) Vex Incursion Zone

Vex Incursion Zone (Image via Destiny 2)

Like Europa's Eclipse Zone, Neomuna has a unique Vex Incursion region, as shown in the image below.

Here, you will notice a significant increase in Strand ability regeneration, leading players to defeat enemies using their newly found abilities. However, it would help if you interacted with a particular Strand node marked on the map to get enhanced regeneration.

The image below will provide a clearer idea of the node's location, as mentioned above.

Empowered Strand activation location (Image via Destiny 2)

Defeat enemies, perform public events, patrol in the Vex Incursion Zones, and look for green mote drops from enemies. This week's Vex Incursion Zone is located in Liming Harbor.

