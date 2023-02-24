Destiny 2 Lightfall update maintenance and pre-installation size revealed for all platforms 

Destiny 2 Lightfall is without a doubt Bungie's biggest expansion to date. The Y6 of the game has a lot of content in store for the entire community, from overhauls, subclasses, and weapons, to new locations and missions. Typically, the company has already warned its playerbase about the 1-day maintenance that will be held before launch.

However, with the last TWAB ever in The Witch Queen saga, Bungie revealed the pre-installation size of the expansion across all platforms as well. Safe to say, players will need to free up some space to install, be it on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox.

Official details on the installation size can be found on Bungie's official website, as they have published a storage requirements article ahead of the release.

Official pre-installation size and downtime revealed for Destiny 2 Lightfall

Similar to The Witch Queen and multiple other seasons in Destiny 2, the community will need to download the required files to gain access. Since the servers will be taken down a day before launch, everyone will have enough time to prepare for the expansion by having all the files pre-installed.

Witness as shown in the trailer (Image via Destiny 2)

The following are the expected file size and storage requirements across all available platforms. Players should note that the sizes mentioned below are estimated after Lightfall DLC gets installed. The required storage spaces are as follows:

PlayStation 5: Install Size: 102.6 GB, and Storage Space Needed for Pre-Load: 102.6 GB.

Install Size: 102.6 GB, and Storage Space Needed for Pre-Load: 102.6 GB. Xbox Series X|S: Install Size: 108.59 GB, and Storage Space Needed for Pre-Load: 108.59 GB.

Install Size: 108.59 GB, and Storage Space Needed for Pre-Load: 108.59 GB. PlayStation 4: Install Size: 88.21 GB, and Storage Space Needed for Pre-Load: 184.64 GB.

Install Size: 88.21 GB, and Storage Space Needed for Pre-Load: 184.64 GB. Xbox One: Install Size: 89.21 GB, and Storage Space Needed for Pre-Load: 89.21 GB.

Install Size: 89.21 GB, and Storage Space Needed for Pre-Load: 89.21 GB. Steam: Install Size: 102.60 GB, and Storage Space Needed for Pre-Load: 233.2 GB.

Install Size: 102.60 GB, and Storage Space Needed for Pre-Load: 233.2 GB. Epic Games Store: Install Size: 101.51 GB, and Storage Space Needed for Pre-Load: 223.3 GB.

Install Size: 101.51 GB, and Storage Space Needed for Pre-Load: 223.3 GB. Microsoft Store: Install Size: 102.13 GB, and Storage Space Needed for Pre-Load: 102.13 GB.

With the downtime being a day long, the following are the downtimes before Destiny 2 Lightfall for all major regions:

India: 10:30 pm (February 27) to 10:30 pm (February 28).

10:30 pm (February 27) to 10:30 pm (February 28). China: 1:00 am (February 27) to 1:00 am (February 28).

1:00 am (February 27) to 1:00 am (February 28). UK: 6:00 pm (February 27) to 6:00 pm (February 28).

6:00 pm (February 27) to 6:00 pm (February 28). Australia: 3:00 am (February 27) to 3:00 am (February 28).

3:00 am (February 27) to 3:00 am (February 28). Brazil: 2:00 pm (February 27) to 2:00 pm (February 28

As the days move forward, the community can expect more confirmation from Bungie regarding an upcoming hotfix, official announcements of downtime, and more.

