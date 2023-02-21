Destiny 2 Lightfall: Release date, maintenance downtime, Raid details, and more 

Destiny 2 Lightfall only has a week remaining before entering everyone's lives. The penultimate chapter of the Light vs. Darkness saga is shaping up to be one of the largest in terms of content, including sandbox changes, the addition of subclasses, stories, and a brand-new open-world area.

The Y6 expansion will go live on February 28, 2023, following a 24-hour-long downtime beforehand. This is the longest Bungie has recently held maintenance, seeing how The Witch Queen's downtime was for approximately 15 hours. Everyone can expect the servers to go online at the usual reset time, around 9 am PST.

Additional details on the Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion, downtime maintenance time, and more

1) Server downtime

As mentioned earlier, Destiny 2 servers will remain offline for 24 hours followed by the launch date, giving everyone six days to conclude their seasonal tasks. As shown in the image below, the maintenance and downtime will begin on February 27, at 9 am PST, and will continue for an entire day until the reset time of February 28.

Lightfall 24-hour downtime before the official launch (Image via Destiny 2)

The following are the downtime for all major regions:

India: 10:30 pm (February 27) to 10:30 pm (February 28).

10:30 pm (February 27) to 10:30 pm (February 28). China: 1:00 am (February 27) to 1:00 am (February 28).

1:00 am (February 27) to 1:00 am (February 28). UK: 6:00 pm (February 27) to 6:00 pm (February 28).

6:00 pm (February 27) to 6:00 pm (February 28). Australia: 3:00 am (February 27) to 3:00 am (February 28).

3:00 am (February 27) to 3:00 am (February 28). Brazil: 2:00 pm (February 27) to 2:00 pm (February 28)

As usual, all third-party applications alongside anything related to the Destiny API will remain offline. This will include Bungie's official website, Destiny Tracker, Destiny Companion App, Light. gg, DIM (Destiny Item Manager), and Braytech's website.

Once the servers come online, players can expect error codes such as CAT, Calabrese, and Cabbage, since a vast expansion launch can be rough. Since Bungie has had quite a rough time with the launch error codes in Season 19, the 24-hour downtime ensures everything runs smoothly on February 28.

2) Raid details

Destiny 2 Lightfall's Raid will launch on March 10, at the weekly reset time. However, Bungie has confirmed an extension of Day 1 contest modifiers by an extra 24 hours. Hence, everyone will have 2 days to acquire the Day 1 emblem of the new Raid.

Raid's launch time on Friday for all major regions are as follows:

India: 10:30 pm (March 10).

10:30 pm (March 10). China: 1:00 am (March 10).

1:00 am (March 10). UK: 6:00 pm (March 10).

6:00 pm (March 10). Australia: 3:00 am (March 10).

3:00 am (March 10). Brazil: 2:00 pm (March 10).

Sadly, similar to past Raids in the game, Bungie has not officially revealed anything related to the activity. However, many reputed datamines suggest the location of the Raid to be inside traveler, with the core mechanics being related to going back in time.

3) Everything expected with the Destiny 2 Lightfall launch

Players can access the load-out system alongside Guardian ranks with the launch. Typically, the minimum power level for players will be increased, with one of the requirements to achieve a boost being Legendary campaign completion.

Other changes include several nerfs and buffs for weapons, mods, subclass rework, and more.

