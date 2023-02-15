Destiny 2 players react positively to the Season 19 finale amidst a tragic farewell

Destiny 2's Year 5 chapter of The Witch Queen finally concluded with the latest weekly reset, where players got access to one final mission in Season 19. With less than two weeks remaining before Lightfall, players experienced one final tragedy in this gritty chapter of Light vs. Darkness.

Typically, the community enjoyed what Bungie had in store for everyone. The final mission is called Final Dawn, where players are sent back into space to stop Eramis.

After fighting through the hoards of Fallen and Hive enemies, everyone is met with a three-minute long CGI cut-scene showcasing the Traveler's departure, a Fleet's arrival, and a heartbreaking end to a major character.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers regarding the Season of the Seraph finale.

Destiny 2 players react to Season of the Seraph epilog and Traveler's departure

The Destiny 2 community is no stranger to epilogs at the end of each season. Bungie is known for coming up with these secret missions two weeks before the release of a new expansion or a season as a way to conclude a story arc. However, the epilogs of the final season of the expansion have always been special.

Season of the Arrivals before Beyond Light showcased the Traveler reform by healing its wounds. Season of the Lost before The Witch Queen had an additional mission where players helped Mara Sov in a hive-sealing ritual.

A year later, the Season of the Seraph before Lightfall showed a lot, where everyone had to bid farewell to both Rasputin and the Traveler.

Traveler reforming in Season of the Arrivals (Image via Destiny 2)

Once everyone spawns on the Courtyard waypoint of the Tower, they will notice the big old white balloon missing from the sky. As mentioned earlier, the community is all-praise when it comes to the execution of Bungie regarding the final mission and cutscene.

IrishExo @IrishDredgen



GGs bungie.

#Destiny2

#Lightfall twitter.com/i/web/status/1… This…This was perfect, felt like idk a payoff that i didn’t know i needed I’m gonna keep saying it for the next two weeks but that was THE best cinematic you have done…so far anyways.GGs bungie. This…This was perfect, felt like idk a payoff that i didn’t know i needed I’m gonna keep saying it for the next two weeks but that was THE best cinematic you have done…so far anyways.GGs bungie.#Destiny2 #Lightfall twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/7MZyX2Mtih

Jimmie Myers @jimmiemyers



I am extremely proud of the work the team and our partners did on this scene. So glad people are finally getting to see it!! Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame Jump into the new Abhorrent Imperative mission to experience Season of the Seraph's finale.



The Traveler has nowhere left to run.



Our end begins. Jump into the new Abhorrent Imperative mission to experience Season of the Seraph's finale. The Traveler has nowhere left to run. Our end begins. https://t.co/pJFxXd6urU SPOILERS! (And from here out, Lightfall spoilers will abound. Be warned.)I am extremely proud of the work the team and our partners did on this scene. So glad people are finally getting to see it!! twitter.com/destinythegame… SPOILERS! (And from here out, Lightfall spoilers will abound. Be warned.)I am extremely proud of the work the team and our partners did on this scene. So glad people are finally getting to see it!! twitter.com/destinythegame…

Benj @Benjjjyy That cutscene hit hard. Not only was it beautifully put together, but it was also a moment of realization for me. It was the first time it truly hit home that we are approaching the end of the light vs dark saga, a moment many years in the making. Here's to Lightfall and beyond. That cutscene hit hard. Not only was it beautifully put together, but it was also a moment of realization for me. It was the first time it truly hit home that we are approaching the end of the light vs dark saga, a moment many years in the making. Here's to Lightfall and beyond.

KackisHD @RickKackis Wow. The View from the Destiny 2 Tower looks VERY Different Today (Spoilers) Wow. The View from the Destiny 2 Tower looks VERY Different Today (Spoilers) https://t.co/cHBIYrT1DB

Tom Farnsworth @tomfromtheweb . Thanks for your reactions today folks. It's rare as devs that we get to have moments like this. And as a bonus we got a few really touching and candid reactions from fans today that we were not expecting. All I can say is Thanks for your reactions today folks. It's rare as devs that we get to have moments like this. And as a bonus we got a few really touching and candid reactions from fans today that we were not expecting. All I can say is😭.

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn Loved the OG Destiny 1 armor sets in the new Season of the Seraph cutscene | #Destiny2 Loved the OG Destiny 1 armor sets in the new Season of the Seraph cutscene | #Destiny2 https://t.co/xEbt6C9fX2

Theoretical Noodle @TheoreticalN Rasputin when I enter the HELM to buy my red border weapon of the day #Destiny2 Rasputin when I enter the HELM to buy my red border weapon of the day #Destiny2 https://t.co/L6yZUavcMd

The company even put together a massive throwback from their early days of work, with a scene showcasing the Traveler hovering over the earth. Eliksni and Vanguard of Last City, Rasputin, Ana Bray, alongside Witness arriving with their fleet, collectively formed some of the best moments Destiny 2 could have offered in Y5.

Bungie even has surprises for those who just completed the epilog on their characters. An official post recently confirmed that additional dialogue has been added to the Heist Battlegrounds playlist, which will trigger based on the player's progression.

Jarv @Jarvenis



Really hope that the Activity doesn't have an instance-linked cutscene again. If it does, please be mindful of other Guardians and...PLEASE DON'T SKIP THE CUTSCENE! Looking forward to today!Really hope that the Activity doesn't have an instance-linked cutscene again. If it does, please be mindful of other Guardians and...PLEASE DON'T SKIP THE CUTSCENE! #Destiny2 Looking forward to today!🌕Really hope that the Activity doesn't have an instance-linked cutscene again. If it does, please be mindful of other Guardians and...PLEASE DON'T SKIP THE CUTSCENE! #Destiny2 https://t.co/3aTOgbYjNZ

Hence, anyone interested in hearing the voice lines of the characters after Rasputin's death can do so by running the seasonal activity.

Poll : 0 votes