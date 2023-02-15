Destiny 2 players react positively to the Season 19 finale amidst a tragic farewell

Destiny 2's Year 5 chapter of The Witch Queen finally concluded with the latest weekly reset, where players got access to one final mission in Season 19. With less than two weeks remaining before Lightfall, players experienced one final tragedy in this gritty chapter of Light vs. Darkness.
Typically, the community enjoyed what Bungie had in store for everyone. The final mission is called Final Dawn, where players are sent back into space to stop Eramis.
After fighting through the hoards of Fallen and Hive enemies, everyone is met with a three-minute long CGI cut-scene showcasing the Traveler's departure, a Fleet's arrival, and a heartbreaking end to a major character.
Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers regarding the Season of the Seraph finale.
Destiny 2 players react to Season of the Seraph epilog and Traveler's departure
The Destiny 2 community is no stranger to epilogs at the end of each season. Bungie is known for coming up with these secret missions two weeks before the release of a new expansion or a season as a way to conclude a story arc. However, the epilogs of the final season of the expansion have always been special.
Season of the Arrivals before Beyond Light showcased the Traveler reform by healing its wounds. Season of the Lost before The Witch Queen had an additional mission where players helped Mara Sov in a hive-sealing ritual.
A year later, the Season of the Seraph before Lightfall showed a lot, where everyone had to bid farewell to both Rasputin and the Traveler.
Once everyone spawns on the Courtyard waypoint of the Tower, they will notice the big old white balloon missing from the sky. As mentioned earlier, the community is all-praise when it comes to the execution of Bungie regarding the final mission and cutscene.
The company even put together a massive throwback from their early days of work, with a scene showcasing the Traveler hovering over the earth. Eliksni and Vanguard of Last City, Rasputin, Ana Bray, alongside Witness arriving with their fleet, collectively formed some of the best moments Destiny 2 could have offered in Y5.
Bungie even has surprises for those who just completed the epilog on their characters. An official post recently confirmed that additional dialogue has been added to the Heist Battlegrounds playlist, which will trigger based on the player's progression.
Hence, anyone interested in hearing the voice lines of the characters after Rasputin's death can do so by running the seasonal activity.