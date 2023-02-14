Destiny 2 Season of the Defiance announced alongside additional entries in Y6

Bungie's one of the longest blog posts in recent times for Destiny 2 Y6 is live, as players can read the entire post by clicking on this link. As expected, Game Director Joe Blackburn laid out everything regarding Lightfall, upcoming seasons, changes in sandbox, weapon crafting, and more.

With the release of Lightfall on February 28, Bungie announced the season release alongside the expansion to be Season of the Defiance. With the official reveal of the cover art, it can be safely assumed that players will be able to see the significant role of Mara Sov in the upcoming seasons.

Season 21 has also been revealed as Season of the Deep, which strongly hints at a Hive-themed season.

Bungie announced Destiny 2 Season of the Defiance and more for Y6

As mentioned earlier, the season's title alongside Lightfall has been revealed to be Season of the Defiance. Bungie also promised many QoL (quality of life) changes, since the topic of seasonal models was brought up a lot during the start of Season 19. Hence, players won't encounter umbral engrams to reduce any complexity in the progression system.

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn BREAKING: Lightfall will launch alongside Season of Defiance! BREAKING: Lightfall will launch alongside Season of Defiance! https://t.co/BY9fAbvkwz

Instead, everyone will need to use their Glimmers and seasonal engrams to focus on a seasonal weapon or armor piece. Each of these engrams will be stored within a seasonal vendor, making it easier for everyone to manage their inventories. Additionally, seasonal currencies will be replaced by a singular key, which can further unlock activity chests.

However, these keys won't just be dropping after every run, and Bungie will compensate for this drop rate reduction by making the chest rewards more expensive. This singular currency will only be tied to Destiny 2 seasonal activities, and won't drop from anywhere else.

The final information regarding Season 20 comes from vendor upgrades and progression systems. While not much has been said about this, players can expect an easygoing manual or tutorial for everyone to understand. Lastly, once Season 20 ends, everyone will be heading to Season of the Deep, which has been revealed to be the title of Season 21.

Bungie will be heavily weighing down on activities from Season 21, providing everyone with new activity experiences across all four seasons of Y6. Since Lightfall has been deemed different from The Witch Queen, the company wants the same for all upcoming seasons from 20 to 23.

DestinyTracker 🔺 @destinytrack Mara Sov and Osiris will play an important role in Season of Defiance & Lightfall. Mara Sov and Osiris will play an important role in Season of Defiance & Lightfall. https://t.co/YbXtUveRCh

Alongside Destiny 2 Lightfall and Season 20, players will be getting access to Guardian ranks and the load-out system. Destiny 2 Lightfall is all set to release on February 28, alongside Season of Defiance on the same date.

Poll : 0 votes