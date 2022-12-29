Destiny 2 community has come up with a suggestion that can help players utilize seasonal vendors 

Seasonal vendors appear every three months in each Destiny 2 season. These can be accessed via social HUBs such as HELM, which grants currencies, weapons, armor pieces, and more. However, this particular system has received a lot of criticism from players throughout the months.

A post from Reddit that has been getting some eyes recently, suggests an alternative method to utilize seasonal gear from specific vendors as the days go by. Since each vendor usually gets vaulted with the arrival of a new expansion, the time to grind seasonal content, level-up vendors, and earn gear becomes lesser.

Hence, the post suggests that all energy from previous seasons should become one universal energy under the Legacy category, which can be further spent on prior vendors.

A recent Reddit post suggests an exciting change to the seasonal model of Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has had four vendors from four seasons since The Witch Queen. Hence, while players will be busy completing objectives from the current season, they might miss out on gear from vendors from previous seasons. Focusing on weapons from Season 16 and 18 costs around 10 Energies while Season 17 and 19 costs 30.

Crown of Sorrow vendor (Image via Destiny 2)

To acquire these Energies from each season, players must load up on activities such as PsiOps Battlegrounds, Nightmare Containment, Ketchcrash, Expedition, and Heist Battlegrounds. However, the post suggests that Bungie should let players farm one universal currency out of all of them.

Additionally, this same currency can be used to focus on different weapons from previous seasons, be it the War Table, Star Chart, or Crown of Sorrow. The post in question here states the following:

Make all previous season's umbal energy "Legacy Umbal Energy" and let us spend it at any of the previous vendors we like

Plenty of members of the community have reacted to this sentiment while chipping in with their own suggestions. It seems that some players think Bungie has to change their seasonal Energy economy first properly. Other players believe there is no chance for this system to take place, as Bungie's current seasonal model is based on letting players push through seasons one by one.

While the suggested idea very much prefers returning players in a new season, it doesn't feel like Bungie will change their way of currencies anytime soon. However, players will be pleased to know that game director Joe Blackburn recently confirmed changes to the seasonal model post-Lightfall, specifically from Season 22.

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph has approximately two months remaining, giving players more than enough time to farm currencies for all four seasons and focus on gears.

