Bungie responds to the community backlash regarding the current Destiny 2 seasonal model 

The current seasonal model in Destiny 2 is somewhat of a hot topic in the face of the new season. Players worldwide have been pretty vocal about Bungie's take on each entry per expansion, where the company has been putting in the same model every three months. However, there finally seems to be a response regarding the complaints.

Destiny 2 Game Director Joe Blackburn took to Twitter to address the community regarding the company's plans for the future. While the initial response seems to assure everyone that their feedback is not falling into "deaf ears," the community shouldn't expect the changes to outright be deployed with Lightfall's Season 20.

Bungie's repetitive seasonal pattern might see a change in Destiny 2 Year 6

Complaints regarding Destiny 2's seasonal model came swarming once back in Season 17 when players were tired of the repetitive grind in activities. As things got worse in Season of the Plunder, the game saw its lowest player count ever on Steam charts.

Currently, the last season of The Witch Queen expansion is facing the same problems, throwing players into an age-old loop of gathering currency, upgrading vendors, and completing seasonal challenges.

To address some of the complaints from the community, Joe Blackburn has created a thread with multiple posts, detailing the approach they might take with future seasons.

His initial post states the following regarding the community's feedback:

I just wanted to step in and say: Heard loud and clear on the feedback with our current seasonal backbones. The team is excited to put some more creative risk in seasonal progressions, but there will be some time before the feedback catches up with the dev cycle.

He followed up the statement with multiple posts saying that Season 20 and Lightfall will promise Guardians ranks alongside destination pursuits to "shake things up". However, since Season 21 is at the halfway mark of development, the feedback has reached the dev cycle, and Bungie's team is already looking to differentiate progression.

Joe Blackburn also added that they're focusing on their 2023 plans, possibly leaving out season 20, as things have pretty much developed leading up to Lightfall. However, players can still expect variety in themes and ways to progress a single character, which hints at the complete removal of power levels in Year 6.

While some players in the community are content with an official response, others are not pleased with the answers. Destiny 2 Lightfall is approximately three months away and is scheduled for release alongside Season 20 on February 28, 2023.

