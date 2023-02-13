"Melee should be incredibly endgame viable": Destiny 2 community feels Titan's current identity to be unclear

Destiny 2's current sandbox is very different from what it used to be two to three years ago. With constant changes in meta and damage numbers from weapon types, seasoned players have always had to adjust their load-outs based on Bungie's decision on nerfing or buffing something.

Similarly, a recent Lightfall trailer sparked controversy among the community regarding a specific class. Titans are the ones in question here, who were showcased running around alongside dual Swords made out of Strand. The community expressed their mixed reactions shortly after, claiming the ability to have a similar design to that of other roaming Titan supers.

However, a recent Reddit post went deep regarding the sentiment, wanting Bungie to make the Titans and their punches more endgame viable. It also seems like this post was made to directly address Bungie's comments on Titan's core Destiny 2 fantasy (which was revealed to be punching enemies).

Destiny 2 community and their disappointment for the new Titan Strand super continues

Over the years, it is safe to assume that Titan's playstyle has evolved from punching enemies. While abilities such as Shield Bash and Throwing Hammers have dominated the Destiny 2 PvE battlefield for a long time, multiple nerfs and adjustments have forced players to shift gears and try out different load-outs.

The Reddit post, which currently sits with over four thousand upvotes, states the following:

If the design philosophy for Titans moving forward is going to be punch, and only punch (Which it looks like it will be for future classes) PvE punch, in all regards, for Titans. We should be able to one shot punch red bars in GM and Challenge mode raids. We should be able to deal large amounts of damage with our Melee's to bosses.

I remember seeing some clips of people smacking Riven around with shoulder charge and decimating dungeons with a throwing hammer. I don't see that anymore, with nerfs to Wormgod's and other melee buffing exotics. If Titan's are going to be just punch, you have to make punch good. And it just isn't right now.

Seeing how many upvotes the post has gotten so far, it is safe to say that most players feel the same way. Roaming supers such as Fist of Havoc, Behemoth Stasis, and the Burning Maul are being used in PvP activities much more than Destiny 2 PvE.

While such is the case for roaming supers across all three classes, the playstyle of Titan supers hasn't seemed to change in the last five years. Typically, multiple players in the community came forward to share their experience with roaming supers, saying how their abilities could use a damage boost or more utility in Lightfall.

Some comments were made on Destiny 2 Arc 3.0, claiming that despite getting advertised as a melee-focused subclass, the most potent ability turned out to be grenades. Hence, many think Bungie's take on the Titans and their "core power fantasy" is somewhat off the mark.

At the end of the day, a lot of arguments boil down to a battle between three classes. This has been the case with Destiny for the last eight years, where players of one class always felt something was off compared to the other two classes. However, it seems the case with the Strand Titans isn't just about power fantasy, but also about recycled design.

