5 best builds for Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall in Season 19 (2023) 

Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall is just a few hours away from hitting the official servers of Season 19. Players worldwide will be prepared with multiple builds in their classes, from controlling huge waves of adds (additional enemies) to deleting Champions in quick succession.

The following article lists all the best builds that players can prepare to make Grandmaster encounters easier. Since Bungie has reduced the overall power requirement for Grandmaster Nightfall, newer players are recommended to take their time creating loadouts before heading in.

Builds that will make Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall easier for players (Season 19)

1) Stasis turret Warlock

Osmiomancy Gloves (Image via Destiny 2)

Stasis Warlock is still one of the most powerful builds made solely for endgame content. This subclass and its Bleakwatcher Aspect are capable of freezing multiple targets simultaneously, giving you a lot of breathing room to adjust positions. Additionally, the Aspect can be upgraded to two turrets, when it is paired with the likes of Osmiomancy Gloves Exotic.

The gameplay loop is pretty simple, where the user needs to charge their grenade ability and spawn two Stasis turrets at the same time. Equipping the Bleakwatcher Aspect is key here, alongside certain Fragments that can cater to survivability. A few of these Fragments include:

Whisper of Rending for increased primary ammo damage to slowed and frozen targets.

Whisper of Chains for resistance from incoming damage near frozen targets or friendly Stasis shards.

Whisper of Shards for increased Grenade recharge rate after shattering Stasis crystal.

Whisper of Torment for additional Grenade energy after receiving damage for a short period.

Stasis Warlock (Image via Destiny 2)

While Stasis Warlock can work with Exotics such as Eye of Another World, it won't be as effective in Grandmaster content as Osmiomancy Gloves.

2) Aeon invisible Hunter

Aeon gauntlets (Image via Destiny 2)

Aeon's invisible Hunter comes with the very purpose that the entire class is based upon, which is sneaking onto enemies to deal the final blow. Those familiar with Aeon gauntlets should know that the armor piece is capable of spawning heavy ammunition from elite enemies.

Since Grandmaster Nightfall does not have a spot for banners, creating ammo out of enemies is the only guaranteed way. Hunters, being masters of stealth, can easily sneak up on Champion enemies, and land a finisher on them to guarantee a heavy ammo drop.

While this isn't the most lethal Exotic, you'd be surprised how far this support role of creating ammunition for your fireteam can go.

3) Overshield Titan

Titan Void (Image via Destiny 2)

Void Titans can fill the role of the fireteam's tank well. Combining both Bastion and Offensive Bulwark can further turn this class favorable for both defensive and offensive approaches. Casting your barricade shield can apply an overshield on allies, giving them enough damage resistance and time to think against incoming burst damage.

The super ability recommended here is Sentinel Shield, as it can block any incoming damage from enemies, and boost allies' damage when they shoot through. In terms of Exotic, Heart of Inmost Light is decent for a more offensive approach, while Ursa Furiosa for more defensive.

4) Solar Fusion Well of Radiance Warlock

Solar Warlock (Image via Destiny 2)

Solar Warlocks can inflict multiple stacks of Scorch, Ignite, and shut down elite enemies quickly with just a single ability. The Starfire Protocol Exotic chestpiece paired with Fusion Grenades can add an extra charge to the Granade ability. Further damaging combatants and bosses from Well of Radiance significantly increases the recharge rate of this ability.

Recommended mods for this build include Ashes to Assets, which can recharge your super ability based on Grenade kills. Having Discipline at tier 10 can be useful but not needed. The rotation here is to activate the Well of Radiance during boss phases, damage elites, and clear adds using Grenades.

The Touch of Flame Aspect will create a second explosion from Fusion Grenades, with Ember of Torches applying Radiant on powered melee hits.

5) Arc Titan Thundercrash

Titan Arc (Image via Destiny 2)

Arc Titans are the pinnacle of dishing out insane amounts of bursts in a short period of time. Strikes with Arc burns can be very lethal with this specific class. While Cuirass of the Fallen Star is usually considered for increased damage to elites and bosses, Heart of Inmost Light is the recommended Exotic in this case.

The melee ability should be Thunderclap, and the Fragments should include Sparks of Ions, Shock, Resistance, and Magnitude.

