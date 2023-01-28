Destiny 2 Cabbage error code: Possible fixes, workarounds, and more  

Destiny 2 players seem to be getting a well-known error during the start of the eighth weekend alongside Trials of Osiris. Alongside multiple other errors and bugs in Season 19, players face another wave of error codes while loading inside a PvE or PvP activity. The codes in question here include Cabbage, Currant, and Coconut.

While the error mentioned above codes are often defined as problems from the player's side, the server can be held accountable in some cases. However, Cabbage, Coconut, and Currant can be fixed by simply tweaking the user's connectivity, including hardware such as routers, or contacting ISPs to report packet losses.

The following article lists possible fixes to these errors, as Bungie has also recently addressed the issue by announcing an investigation from their side.

Disclaimer: Points mentioned in this article are based on Bungie's official server.

Destiny 2 servers are facing Cabbage, Currant, and Coconut error codes amidst the Trials of Osiris weekend

Following a wave of error codes in the community, Bungie's official support Twitter account uploaded the following by addressing the issue:

We are investigating issues causing Destiny 2 players to encounter the following errors: COCONUT, CURRANT, CABBAGE.

As mentioned earlier, all three of these codes are pretty well-known, as players can get these frequently during their gameplay sessions. Coconut can occur due to ISP issues, packet losses, network hardware complications, Wi-Fi glitches, and more.

Bungie has an article regarding the error codes, which recommends players to make sure that their network connections are working as intended. If the error persists, players should follow the company's official network troubleshooting guide, as mentioned on their official website.

Currant also involves issues regarding ISPs, hardware, and more. Players can take the same approach as Coconut when it comes to fixing this, while the core of the problem sometimes lies within the main servers of Bungie. Hence, it's always a good thing to keep an eye out for @BungieHelp's Twitter account during these downtimes.

Cabbage error code (Image via Destiny 2)

Lastly, the error code Cabbage is known to occur mainly when a user's router closes any communication with the game's official server. The following points may help players fix the issue:

Connect your console directly to the router via a Wired or Wi-Fi Connection.

Note: attempting to connect to Destiny through a router connected to an alternate router may lead to increased issues. Please attempt to connect to the router connected to your modem for the best results.

From the router settings page, proceed from Home > Toolbox > Firewall.

Create a new Firewall level within your Router settings.

Players may wish to name this "Destiny 2".

From the Router settings page, proceed from Home > Toolbox > Game & Application Sharing and configure the following settings:

Enable UPnP.

Disable "Extended Security".

Disable any "Assigned Games & Applications" settings.

If the error code persists, players are recommended to wait for further announcements from Bungie's support on Twitter, or post about the problem on official forums.

The most recent wave of Destiny 2 error codes on January 28 seems to be from the server side instead of the players. However, it is recommended that everyone try out all the steps mentioned above.

