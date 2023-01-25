The Destiny 2 servers have been experiencing quite a lot of error codes since the weekly reset on January 24. Players all over the world haven't been able to track their progress on multiple seals or catalysts since everything seems to have been reset. Due to this, Bungie has taken the official servers offline for the time being.

The most recent weekly reset was also supposed to get hotfix 6.3.0.5, which has officially been updated on Bungie's official website. However, players will be met with an error code CAT as soon as they try to enter the game.

❖ No downtime expected DESTINY 2 MAINTENANCE ❖ Hotfix 6.3.0.5 Background maintenance has been extended. REMAINING TIMELINE ❖ Extended by: 4 hours ❖ NEW End: 2 PM PST ❖ No downtime expected

Bungie's official support Twitter account has been continuously updating the community regarding the issue. They have confirmed that upon implementing the fix on the official servers, any progress made 40 minutes prior to the weekly reset will be lost.

Destiny 2 server downtime and roll-back details due to seal reset error

As mentioned earlier, Destiny 2 players have seen their triumphs getting reset ever since the weekly reset took place on January 24. Due to this, Bungie decided to extend the maintenance by a few hours. Players are currently encountering the error code CAT when attempting to enter the game.

Destiny 2 error code CAT as shown in the game currently (Image via Bungie)

Bungie was quick to update the community regarding the issue, and they stated that they were testing a fix. Once it's ready, the company will deploy it before bringing the game online. However, all accounts of players will be rolled back to the state it was at 8:20 am PDT on January 24, which is 40 minutes before the weekly reset.

Standby for timeline updates. We are testing a fix. Once testing is complete, we will deploy and verify the fix before bringing Destiny 2 back online.We will also be rolling back all player accounts to their state as of 8:20 AM PST, prior to Hotfix 6.3.0.5 going live.Standby for timeline updates.

Hence, any armor, weapons, triumphs, catalysts, quests, or even seasonal challenges will cease to exist if any player has done them between 8:20 am to 9 am PDT. Bungie later updated that tests are ongoing, and the current downtime will exist through the evening. However, there have been no official announcements regarding the uptime.

Destiny 2 will remain offline as we work on a fix. Updates will be provided as they become available. We’re continuing to investigate the issues causing progress to be reset for certain Triumphs, Seals, and Catalysts.Destiny 2 will remain offline as we work on a fix. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Bungie's final tweet stated that they were still looking into the issue of triumphs, catalysts, and patterns getting reset, and that the game would remain offline until further notice. Full patch notes on Hotfix 6.3.0.5 can be found here, and players can look into everything that will be updated with the weekly reset by clicking on this link.

