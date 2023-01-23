Destiny 2 weekly reset (January 24 to 31): Bonus Crucible ranks, Scarlet Keep Nightfall, Team Scorched, and more  

After last week's conclusion of the seasonal questline in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, players will likely be busy with other in-game activities. From Grandmaster Nightfalls to bonus ranks in ritual activities, Bungie will keep things on edge until the release of Lightfall. Typically, there will also be seasonal challenges for extra EXP.

The following article lists all the upcoming content players can expect with the weekly reset. The company has also announced one of the most significant patches in Season 19, which will see a lot of adjustments regarding airborne effectiveness, among other changes.

All upcoming changes and additions in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph weekly reset (January 24)

1) Hotfix 6.3.0.5

Aside from the in-game content, Bungie is preparing to deploy a massive mid-season patch in Season 19 ahead of Lightfall. Most of the changes were mentioned in the last TWAB, including AE (airborne effectiveness) and ability tweaks.

The full blog post can be found by clicking on this link.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp



❖ Hotfix 6.3.0.5



TIMELINE

❖ January 23

❖ Start: 10 AM PST (-8 UTC)

❖ End: 2 PM



No downtime is expected. More info: UPCOMING DESTINY 2 BACKGROUND MAINTENANCE❖ Hotfix 6.3.0.5TIMELINE❖ January 23❖ Start: 10 AM PST (-8 UTC)❖ End: 2 PMNo downtime is expected. More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36… UPCOMING DESTINY 2 BACKGROUND MAINTENANCE ❖ Hotfix 6.3.0.5 TIMELINE ❖ January 23 ❖ Start: 10 AM PST (-8 UTC) ❖ End: 2 PM No downtime is expected. More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36…

To summarize, primary and special weapons will undergo the most changes regarding AE. The following are some confirmed changes to specific weapon types that will be implemented on January 24:

Hand Cannon, Sidearm: 60%

Auto Rifle, Scout Rifle, Pulse Rifle, Submachine Gun: 20%

Bow: 30%

Special weapons

Sniper Rifles and Slug Shotguns: reduced base airborne accuracy penalty by 50%.

Pellet Shotguns: Entirely removed airborne accuracy penalty.

DestinyTracker @destinytrack NEW: Blue engrams will stop dropping after you reach the soft cap.



Starting NEXT WEEK! NEW: Blue engrams will stop dropping after you reach the soft cap. Starting NEXT WEEK! https://t.co/kesHIl8leG

Full patch notes will be available on Bungie's official website minutes after the weekly reset goes live.

2) Scarlet Keep Nightfall

The Scarlet Keep (Image via Destiny 2)

Scarlet Keep will be in the Nightfall pool from January 24 to 31. Players worldwide will be able to participate in one of the most challenging missions in the game alongside tougher Champions. In the Moon-based mission, players will come across Unstoppable and Barrier Champions alongside all three elemental shields.

The modifiers will include Arc burn, forcing players to bring out their Arc 3.0 builds for this specific Strike. What makes this particular mission more challenging is the type of attack from the Wizards, including the final boss. Players can get overwhelmed in certain areas, so taking it slow is key to completing the Scarlet Keep.

The scheduled weapon during the Nightfall runtime in the loot pool is Horror's Least Pulse Rifle. Typically, completing the Strike on Grandmaster difficulty will drop an Adept version of the weapon.

3) Bonus Crucible ranks

Shaxx reputation (Image via Destiny 2)

Bonus Crucible ranks are a great time for non-PvP players to bag seasonal ritual ornaments after players have completed a few matches. Each completion will multiply towards the reputation rank-up, as resetting Shaxx's rank twice will reward players with the Crucible ornament of Veles-X.

Doing so will also complete Destiny 2 seasonal challenges from weeks 5 and 6 to acquire the weapon and its catalysts, respectively.

4) Team Scorched

Team Scorched (Image via Destiny 2)

Team Scorched is back for the second and final time in Season 19, giving players another chance at completing the week 3 seasonal challenge, Scorched Earth. The game mode involves 12 players with their weapons and abilities locked out. Everyone will have to use a Scorched Cannon to outlast opposition players.

Poll : 0 votes