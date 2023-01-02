All seasonal challenges for Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph week 5 (January 3) 

Seasonal challenges are back with the first week of the new year in Destiny 2. Players worldwide will gain access to even more EXP farms via new challenges, requiring players to calibrate weapons, finish quests, and complete Iron Banner matches. Needless to say, each of these objectives comes with a fair reward as well.

To summarize, week 5's seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph will require players to complete additional objectives alongside the weekly episode, Heist Battlegrounds, and more.

Some of the beginning challenges in week 5 have been listed as classified in the API, leading players to believe that these objectives will have something to do with the Heist Battlegrounds and stories.

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph seasonal challenges for week 5 (January 3 to 10)

Challenge #1:

While this may not have been listed in the Destiny 2 API, it can be assumed that players will need to complete the fifth step in More than a Weapon questline in Season 19. Additional objectives may require players to defeat either Hive, Cabal, or Taken combatants anywhere in the system.

As mentioned earlier, this is based on challenges from previous weeks.

Rewards: Challenger XP+.

2) Quick Heists

To complete this challenge, players will need to complete a run of Heist Battlegrounds in under 12 minutes. This is a retroactive challenge, as someone completing this in the first week will be able to redeem the objective. Players should also note that this challenge can be done in any location, and not just in playlists.

The best location is the Moon Heist Battlegrounds, due to its small tileset and easier boss phase compared to Europa and Mars. Having an Unstoppable and Barrier mod will help in speedrunning the activity even more.

The number of runs (s) required under 15 minutes: 1.

Rewards: Challenger XP+.

3) Timeless Iteration

To complete this challenge, players must pick up the Veles-X Void Pulse Rifle ritual from any one of the vendors. It can either be Shaxx, Zavala, or Drifter, as any ritual activity with bonus rank in any given week will grant bonus rank to every player.

Veles-X required: 1.

Rewards: Challenger XP++, and Bright Dust.

4) Iron sharpens Iron

To complete this challenge, players will need to complete at least 20 matches in the Iron Banner. Typically, bonus progression is granted upon each win. The game mode that will be making its debut is Fortress, regarding which Bungie stated the following:

In Iron Banner: Fortress, the core gameplay is capturing and holding zones. If that sounds like Zone Control to you, you'd be right! The real fun begins when Caiatl gets involved, but we’ll leave some of this for you to experience first-hand when Iron Banner: Fortress launches on January 3, 2023. Let’s just say, a few of you may be dying to cap a hill.

Progress required: 20.

Rewards: Challenger XP++, and Bright Dust.

5) Fell and Fallen

To complete this challenge, players must defeat Hive and Fallen enemies within a Strike or Vanguard playlist. Since this can be done anywhere in the system, Hive or Fallen-based Strikes such as Scarlet Keep, Fallen SABER, Corrupted, Disgraced, or even the Devil's Lair.

Hive boss kills required: 5.

Fallen boss kills required: 5.

Rewards: Challenger XP++, and Bright Dust.

