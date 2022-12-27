How does Repulsor Brace work in Destiny 2? 

The Repulsor Brace is one of the newest perks in Destiny 2 that got introduced with The Witch Queen expansion. Added as one of the Void-exclusive variants in elemental weapons, it grants an overshield to the user who defeats a target with an inflicted Void debuff.

However, it seems many are still confused about the entire gameplay loop that goes behind the Repulsor Brace. While overshields are useful in both PvP and PvE content, there are a lot of things that can be synergized with the perks of numerous Void 3.0 load-outs.

The following article will guide you through the Repulsor Brace perk on weapons, how it works, and how it can be utilized properly in different loadouts.

Destiny 2's Repulsor Brace perk and how to properly use it in PvE and PvP

Before starting with loadouts and the perk itself, here is a list of weapons that can roll with the Repulsor Brace in Destiny 2:

Veles X Pulse Rifle from Season of the Seraph ritual.

Unforgiven Submachine Gun from Duality Dungeon.

The Epicurean Fusion Rifle.

IKELOS HC v1.0.3 from Season of the Seraph.

Taipan 4FR Linear Fusion Rifle from Season of the Plunder.

Commemoration Machine Gun from Deep Stone Crypt.

Doom of Chelchis Scout Rifle from King's Fall Raid.

The Other Half Sword from Dares of Eternity.

Hollow Denial Trace Rifle from Season of the Haunted.

Exalted Truth Hand Cannon from Trials of Osiris.

The perk's official description states the following:

"Upon killing an enemy affected by a Void Debuff, the perk grants 45 HP Overshield for 8 seconds. Enhanced: Buff Duration is increased to 9 seconds."

Veles X (Image via Destiny 2)

Three Void debuffs, namely Suppress, Weaken, and Volatile, count as Void debuffs on enemies, and all of them can be inflicted through various means. Hence, defeating any rebuffed target with a weapon that has the Repulsor Brace can grant an overshield, be it in PvE or PvP.

1) Weaken

Echo of Undermining (Image via Destiny 2)

In Season of the Seraph, you might have noticed the "Weakening Clear" mod in your artifact. It takes up seven slots of your class item but puts a debuff on enemies after you shoot a Grenade Launcher projectile at them.

This debuff is the same as Void weakening. Hence, defeating a target that is weakened by your Grenade Launcher can grant you an overshield as well. You can also choose to weaken your enemies using Void Grenades paired with the Echo of Undermining Fragment.

2) Volatile

Stylish Executioner (Image via Destiny 2)

While there are many ways to inflict volatility on combatants, you should weigh in on the reworked Gyrfalcon Hauberk chest armor for Hunters. This Exotic piece grants Volatile Rounds upon exiting from invisibility, guaranteeing a debuff on enemies. All you have to do next is defeat that target with the Repulsor Brace and gain overshield.

However, things don't end there as you can also synergize all of this with the Hunter's Stylish Executioner Aspect. So, the entire rotation with the Hunter and Repulsor Brace should be:

Equip Gyrfalcon's Hauberk. Have a weapon with Repulsor Brace. Go invisible. Shoot opponents with your Void weapon to inflict volatility. Defeat the same enemy with the Repulsor Brace weapon to gain an overshield. Defeating the Volatile-inflicted enemy will activate your stylish executioner, granting you invisibility and true sight. Repeat this cycle.

The process mentioned above can be utilized in PvP as well.

