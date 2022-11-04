Bungie announces Void subclass changes coming to Destiny 2 Season 19 

With the launch of Destiny 2 The Witch Queen, players got to test out the new Aspects, Fragments, and multiple loadouts across three different classes. The Void subclass was Bungie's first entry in implementing 3.0 for all subclasses. However, the company will finally adjust a few Void abilities after almost nine months.

Starting Season 19, Bungie will be buffing certain abilities alongside fixing ongoing bugs. Since the announcement of the Divinity nerf, players have been encouraged to focus more on Hunter's Shadowshot Supers. Hence, the recent TWAB (This Week at Bungie) also has more information on upcoming changes to Nightstalkers.

All announced changes to next season's Void 3.0 in Destiny 2 (December 6)

Bungie felt they might have missed the mark while releasing the changes to the subclass, especially with the Void overshield. However, players will get a fix in Season 19, as the PvE-only damage resistance will be increased to the intended 50% from the current 25%.

Void buffs (Image via Destiny 2)

For Warlocks, the Voidwalker Vortex has also been causing unintended behavior inside PvP. Hence, Bungie will be applying the following changes to the subclass and buffing up the numbers in the future:

Nova Bomb Vortex: Initial projectile speed will be increased by 21%.

The radius of the inward pull will be increased by 17% upon impact.

The strength of the inward pull will be increased by 20% upon impact.

Voidwalker Vortex (Image via Destiny 2)

For the Titans, Bungie will increase the reliability of applying the Suppression buff using Shield bash on a fast-moving target. This way, users may encounter less whiff melee on airborne enemies and apply the debuff in PvP.

Shield Bash (Image via Destiny 2)

Bungie also explained their plans for the future with the Divinity nerf alongside emphasizing Hunter's Deadfall. With Void 3.0, both Moebius Quiver and Deadfall received intrinsic changes involving crowd control and damage. However, as things stand now, Bungie wants both the abilities to be further away from each other.

Taking Deadfall as a more approachable option for boss DPS, Bungie will be making the following changes to both the Super abilities:

Deadfall: Tether anchor lifetime, when triggered, will be increased from 8 to 12 seconds.

Tether anchor lifetime, when triggered, will be increased from 8 to 12 seconds. Moebius Quiver: Tether anchor lifetime, when triggered, will be reduced from 8 to 6 seconds.

Deadfall super (Image via Destiny 2)

Lastly, addressing the "elephant in the room," the company discussed facing stacked invisible teams in PvP and how painful it can be. However, there are no plans for any announcements anytime soon.

Aside from implementing a radar ping loop to give victims a better understanding of invisible opponents, Bungie is looking into more solutions for the future.

