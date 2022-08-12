Hunter's Omnioculus will be getting a significant nerf in Destiny 2 next season 

Hunters are one of the most utility-based classes in Destiny 2, and can grant players mobility, survivability, and damage at the same time. With great power, however, comes broken Exotics, as that has been the case for the last eight years. Omnioculus is one such gear for the tricksters in PvP, which was introduced in Season 13.

In the recent TWAB (This Week at Bungie), Hunters, alongside a lot of Exotic gears, got an axe from the company. In Season 18, the Omnioculus Exotic chest piece will be getting nerfed to the ground for PvP. However, all the mentioned stats in the weekly blog will remain unchanged in PvE.

Omnioculus to get a massive nerf in Destiny 2 Season 18 PvP

Omnioculus became an instant favorite for the Hunters as soon as it came out in Season of the Chosen. Players had the option to farm it via Lost Sectors, which had a chance to drop the gear upon solo completion. The intrinsic perk of the armor piece states the following:

"You gain a second smoke bomb charge and have damage resistance while invisible. When you make an ally invisible, they gain damage resistance while invisible and you gain melee energy."

While this might sound amazing for the Hunters in Destiny 2's PvE, things start to get a little out of hand in competitive PvP such as Trials of Osiris or Survival. Players can run the Exotic and turn invisible infinite times, as turning two players invisible means a 100% melee refund. Pairing the Exotic with Whisper of Chains meant a total of 65% damage reduction.

Following the release of Destiny 2 Season 18, these changes will be deployed alongside hotfix 6.2.0.1 to both the Omnioculus and Whisper of Chains:

Tier 1: Damage reduction deducted from 10% to 2.5%.

Tier 2: 15% to 5%.

Tier 3: 20% to 7.5%.

Tier 4: 25% to 10%.

The numbers are pretty significant when it comes to the armor piece's nerf. Players can currently tank an entire Grenade ability, alongside incoming bodyshots from strong special weapons. With the update, Omnioculus might see a great downfall in usage numbers, especially inside PvP.

Bungie has also taken a few weapons in the mix for next season, which includes the infamous Lord of Wolves and Dead Man's Tale. Both weapons will have their respective damage reduced in PvP, while being unchanged in PvE. Destiny 2 Season 18 is scheduled for release on August 23, followed by a live showcase for Lightfall expansion.

