Destiny 2 god roll guide: Horror Story for PvP and PvE (2022)

The Festival of the Lost 2022 is almost over, as the Destiny 2 community has roughly seven days remaining before Eva Levante packs up and leaves. However, before the festivities are over, there are many things that Guardians can do inside the Haunted Sectors. Some of the most significant activities include collecting god roll limited weapons.

One such weapon is another Precision Framed Auto Rifle from the Festival's arsenal, Horror Story. While it has the same archetype and element as the Braytech Werewolf, many feel the former falls short in many things. However, like Braytech, Horror Story can be rolled with great perk combinations for PvP and PvE.

Disclaimer: This video is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Best perk combination on the Horror Story for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2022)

1) Usage

Precision Framed Auto Rifles don't make much difference regarding different game modes. You will use both Braytech Werewolf and Horror Story for the same reason: to deal additional damage to elites or shut down Guardians from a fair distance. Lacking in the RPM department, Horror Story can make up for its high Range and falloff.

The archetype also underwent a recent buff with the patch on October 18, where Bungie increased the precision damage dealt from 30 to 31. Typically, this number can be increased using damage buffs. The only problem you might face in PvP is the weapon's Stability while trying to land shots.

Thankfully, perks such as Steady Rounds are available here, which will help you control the overall recoil while shooting.

2) PvP god roll

PvP god roll on Horror Story (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

As mentioned earlier, you will want more Stability in the weapon, as base Range won't be a problem in this archetype. Precision Framed weapons have a base Range over 50, so adding anything over those stats will eventually become a bonus during fights.

The PvP god roll on the Horror Story for Destiny 2 PvP is as follows:

Red Dot Micro for Zoom, Range, and Handling.

Steady Rounds for Stability while shooting.

Killing Wind for added Range, Movement Speed, and Handling after scoring a kill.

Moving Target for increased movement speed and accuracy while aiming the weapon.

For Stability, you can choose to go with Firmly Planted in the third column. Outlaw is also a viable option for increased reload speed after a precision kill.

3) PvE god roll

PvE god roll for Horror Story (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Horror Story can be a significant weapon inside high-tier PvE activities for many utility purposes. The perk pools can help anyone recover energy for builds and defeat waves of enemies simultaneously. While the exclusive Origin Trait, Search Party, is not available in the weapon, Horror Story can help Guardians solo everything in the game.

Season of Plunder also has the Barrier Champion mods tied in with the weapon type, making it extra valuable for Grandmasters. The best perks in the weapon for Destiny 2 PvE are as follows:

Cleanshot IS for Range and Handling.

Tactical Mag for Magazine size, Stability, and Reload Speed.

Subsistence for auto-reload with each kill.

Osmosis for converting the weapon's element based on the user's subclass after a grenade throw.

Demolitionist is recommended for content such as regular Raids and Dungeons.

