Destiny 2 players are not happy with this year's Festival of the Lost 

Destiny 2: Festival of the Lost has had a lot of bumps since its arrival on October 18. Bungie's take on Halloween doesn't seem to be well-received among the community, as the opening day itself restricted individuals from playing the introductory quest.
While the quest bug was fixed a few hours after the event's launch, some players are unhappy about the rest of the features this year at the Festival of the Lost. To name a few, Bungie introduced one Haunted Sector after almost a year while putting in annoying timers and restrictions in each run.
The community went on multiple social media platforms to address their complaints, with Bungie addressing some of them.
Destiny 2: Festival of the Lost 2022 did not hit the mark for the majority of the community
Bungie was tight-lipped regarding Destiny 2: Festival of the Lost until the last minute, which was revealed to be the same as last year's Haunted Sectors. However, with one extra Lost Sector in the pool, players' new content this time is the Mechabre Sniper Rifle and the Mecha-themed ornaments.
Bungie also implemented the Event Card from this year's Solstice, which is free for all players. Despite some new additions, the community felt the grind was too repetitive. In addition to that, this year's Haunted Sectors have been reported to bug out a lot compared to 2021.
Players have also reported missing Origin Traits from weapons such as Horror Story and Braytech Werewolf, which were recently fixed. The initial quest bug also took away a player's Spectral Pages from their inventories while giving them nothing in return.
Since these problems have been addressed over time, anger and disappointment remain in the community regarding the re-skin of last year's activity. As things stand, the expectations of players from the company are lowering with each season.
The only positive feedback from players has been about the new Destiny 2 Mechabre Sniper Rifle, which can be obtained by completing the introductory quest.
Known bugs and features that players aren't happy about
Some significant bugs that have kept the player base from playing the game are as follows:
- The introductory quest stuck.
- Event Card Shader bugged.
- Spectral Pages cannot be obtained in some cases.
- Origin Trait doesn't appear on Horror Story.
- The intended number of Headless Ones doesn't appear in one run.
- Weekly Bounties give half the amount of Bright Dust.
Here are some notable features that players aren't happy about:
- Wait time between killing ten Headless Ones to boss spawns.
- Gilded triumph being RNG based.
- Same activity as last year with bugs and problems.
- The number of Headless kills one player can get in a run is limited.
Destiny 2: Festival of the Lost 2022 will run for three weeks until November 8.