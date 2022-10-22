Destiny 2 players are not happy with this year's Festival of the Lost 

Destiny 2: Festival of the Lost has had a lot of bumps since its arrival on October 18. Bungie's take on Halloween doesn't seem to be well-received among the community, as the opening day itself restricted individuals from playing the introductory quest.

While the quest bug was fixed a few hours after the event's launch, some players are unhappy about the rest of the features this year at the Festival of the Lost. To name a few, Bungie introduced one Haunted Sector after almost a year while putting in annoying timers and restrictions in each run.

The community went on multiple social media platforms to address their complaints, with Bungie addressing some of them.

Destiny 2: Festival of the Lost 2022 did not hit the mark for the majority of the community

Bungie was tight-lipped regarding Destiny 2: Festival of the Lost until the last minute, which was revealed to be the same as last year's Haunted Sectors. However, with one extra Lost Sector in the pool, players' new content this time is the Mechabre Sniper Rifle and the Mecha-themed ornaments.

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn On the bright side, the new Sniper sound is 10/10



On the bright side, the new Sniper sound is 10/10https://t.co/kaWKWybJcx

Bungie also implemented the Event Card from this year's Solstice, which is free for all players. Despite some new additions, the community felt the grind was too repetitive. In addition to that, this year's Haunted Sectors have been reported to bug out a lot compared to 2021.

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn Mixed thoughts on the Festival of the Lost so far.



- Main quest is bugged (being investigated)

- Haunted Sectors with the same bugs as last year

- New Sniper god roll for free, killing the grind

- Upgraded Event Card shader Guardian Games-themed Mixed thoughts on the Festival of the Lost so far.- Main quest is bugged (being investigated)- Haunted Sectors with the same bugs as last year- New Sniper god roll for free, killing the grind- Upgraded Event Card shader Guardian Games-themed

TheKingInBlack @TheKingInBlack6 @DestinyBulletn Not digging it. No new Lore to chase. They should have retired the 2 older auto riffles and given us 2 more new weapons to chase. And added like 3 new perks never seen before. There should be op holiday mods. Armor sets should have ornaments or glows you can unlock.

Paul Tassi @PaulTassi Okay, I think Festival is genuinely bugged and un-progressable:

- It auto-eats your spectral pages

- starting any mission says "All spectral pages manifested" the entire time

- so you do not manifest any in the end for finished pages or quest progression Okay, I think Festival is genuinely bugged and un-progressable:- It auto-eats your spectral pages- starting any mission says "All spectral pages manifested" the entire time- so you do not manifest any in the end for finished pages or quest progression

Paul Tassi @PaulTassi Bugs happen, fine, whatever, but I think I'm much more annoyed about the 60-90 second pause during Lost Sectors after you kill enough Headless Ones which was such an obvious problem last year and I CANNOT believe it hasn't been fixed

Paul Tassi @PaulTassi I went and ran a full strike to get new pages and it still did this a second time, so I don't know a way around it



also, Horror Story and Braytech do not get the new origin trait



not great all around I went and ran a full strike to get new pages and it still did this a second time, so I don't know a way around italso, Horror Story and Braytech do not get the new origin traitnot great all around

Players have also reported missing Origin Traits from weapons such as Horror Story and Braytech Werewolf, which were recently fixed. The initial quest bug also took away a player's Spectral Pages from their inventories while giving them nothing in return.

👻🎃UndeaDTM🎃👻 @destiny_thememe

Also the game took away all my spectral pages even though it says theyve all turned into manifested pages now i cant progress in the quest @PaulTassi I was just about to tweet the last oneAlso the game took away all my spectral pages even though it says theyve all turned into manifested pages now i cant progress in the quest @PaulTassi I was just about to tweet the last oneAlso the game took away all my spectral pages even though it says theyve all turned into manifested pages now i cant progress in the quest😐

Since these problems have been addressed over time, anger and disappointment remain in the community regarding the re-skin of last year's activity. As things stand, the expectations of players from the company are lowering with each season.

Paul Tassi @PaulTassi great news everyone, the Event Card exclusive shader is terrible!

The only positive feedback from players has been about the new Destiny 2 Mechabre Sniper Rifle, which can be obtained by completing the introductory quest.

Known bugs and features that players aren't happy about

Some significant bugs that have kept the player base from playing the game are as follows:

The introductory quest stuck.

Event Card Shader bugged.

Spectral Pages cannot be obtained in some cases.

Origin Trait doesn't appear on Horror Story.

The intended number of Headless Ones doesn't appear in one run.

Weekly Bounties give half the amount of Bright Dust.

Here are some notable features that players aren't happy about:

Wait time between killing ten Headless Ones to boss spawns.

Gilded triumph being RNG based.

Same activity as last year with bugs and problems.

The number of Headless kills one player can get in a run is limited.

Destiny 2: Festival of the Lost 2022 will run for three weeks until November 8.

