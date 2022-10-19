All Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2022 rewards: Masks, armor sets, weapons, and more 

The last annual event of the year, Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost, will run for three weeks from October 18 to November 8. Bungie brought back the Haunted Sectors from last year with the addition of Event Cards, seals, new perks, and weapons. Furthermore, there are many cosmetics available in-game, most of which are free to obtain now or later on.

Alongside the sci-fi take on Halloween, event-exclusive currencies such as Spectral and Manifested Pages can also be obtained. Opening the Epic Mystery Grab Bag will allow players to convert these currencies into rewards. The following article lists all the available rewards for this year's Festival of the Lost.

All masks, weapons, and rewards for Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2022

1) Masks

Telesto Mask (Image via Destiny 2)

This year's Festival of the Lost has brought in eight masks, all of which can be unlocked after the completion of specific objectives. The tasks that you need to complete for each mask are as follows:

Blueberry mask: Can be obtained by completing the introductory questline in Festival of the Lost.

Bread Mask: Obtained via Haunted Sector completion.

Caiatl Mask: Obtained by scoring Arc ability kills.

Riven Mask: Completing ritual playlists, such as Strikes, Gambit, and Crucible.

Savathun Mask: Completing 35 Haunted Sectors.

Telesto Mask: Obtained with 17,500 candies.

Fynch Mask: Will become available on week 11 for 1200 Bright Dust.

Star Horse Mask: Will become available on week 11 for 1200 Bright Dust.

More details on the rewards can be found on the event challenges page within the Event Card.

2) Mystery Grab Bag

Epic Mystery Bag (Image via Destiny 2)

After defeating enemies and completing different activities across the system, you will obtain loads of candies from each run. To use them, go to Eva Levante in The Tower and exchange 1300 candies for one Epic Mystery Grab Bag. The following items are available in the loot pool of this Bag:

Legendary weapon and armor (chance to be a masterwork).

Enhance materials such as Legendary Shards and Enhancement Cores.

Destination materials.

While destination materials will still be viable for a short period of time starting next season, players may be able to get a god roll weapon from this year's Festival.

3) Weapons

Mechabre Sniper Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

Players can get four different weapons by completing the event's exclusive activity, Haunted Sectors. However, you can also get them by opening Epic Mystery Bags using candy. The following weapons are available in the loot pool:

Jurassic Green Solar Pulse Rifle.

Braytech Werewolf Kinetic Auto Rifle.

Horror Story Kinetic Auto Rifle.

Mechabre Arc Sniper Rifle.

You can refer to this article for a complete guide on the god roll of the Mechabre Sniper Rifle.

4) Armor set

Mecha-themed armor sets (Image via Destiny 2)

This year's armor was chosen by the community and is mecha-themed, as all three classes will be able to purchase their respective sets in exchange for 6000 Bright Dust or 1500 Silver. All three sets are available as cosmetics and cannot be obtained via drops from event activities.

The best sources of Bright Dust are seasonal challenges and additional bounties.

5) Other noteworthy rewards

Legendary emblem (Image via Destiny 2)

The Event Card consists of 16 challenges for players to complete, each granting different rewards. You must use 27 Manifested Pages in the Book of Forgotten for an Exotic Sparrow called Coffin Nail. A unique Legendary emblem called Lost at Sea can also be obtained using 9 Manifested Pages.

Lastly, completing all sixteen event challenges will reward players with one Ascendant Shard and Alloy.

