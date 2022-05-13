How to easily bypass Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall capture points using a simple trick

Grandmaster Nightfalls in Destiny 2 hits harder than any other activity in the game. It demands a lot from the player, fully expecting every aspect of the mission to go smoothly. So naturally, Guardians are always looking for a workaround to cheese out the toughest part of an encounter.

However, the game has a few tricks that the community might not know of. Fallen SABER and Birthplace of the Vile are two of the toughest Nightfalls this season, where players can easily get overwhelmed by hoards of enemies in a single encounter.

DestinyTracker🌐 @destinytrack Duty Bound is your Nightfall weapon this week.



Strike: Birthplace of the Vile Duty Bound is your Nightfall weapon this week. Strike: Birthplace of the Vile https://t.co/JY6qadRndz

But what if there was a trick that could prevent every single enemy detection in the game at once? The following article will guide you through a Hunter strat that you can use to easily bypass the control point encounter in Fallen SABER and Birthplace of the Vole Grandmaster Nightfalls.

Infinite invisible strat for easy Grandmaster cheese in Destiny 2 (2022)

1) Required builds

Graviton Forfeit Exotic helmet (Image via Destiny 2)

You will need to get the Graviton Forfeit Exotic equipped on your Hunter to start things off. This keeps your invisibility extended, increasing your Recovery and regenerating your melee. The idea is to go invisible by dodging using the Vanishing Step Aspect. From there, you can trigger the Trapper's Ambush Aspect.

Chaining these invisible skills will trigger the perk of Graviton Forfeit, further regenerating the dodge by the time Trapper's Ambush runs out. Keeping Marksman Dodge instead of Gambler is a safe choice, as the former skill has a shorter cooldown.

Typically, keeping your Mobility somewhere around 100 is a must alongside one or two stacks of Utility Kickstart mod.

2) Fallen SABER

Fallen SABER first capturing checkpoint (Image via Destiny 2)

Fallen SABER was introduced in Destiny 2 with the Beyond Light expansion. The first major checkpoint in this Strike comes in the form of a small capture point around a Warsat. Fallen enemies try to shoot from all directions, including additional Champion alongside Rank-and-File enemies.

However, there is a cave nearby where two out of the three members can hide. Hunters can rotate their abilities and keep chaining their invisibility by roaming inside the white circle. This can be done until the count reaches 100. Upon completion, all enemies will be despawned except for the Champion enemies.

The fireteam can now take their time defeating these Champion enemies and progress further into the mission.

3) Birthplace of the Vile

Birthplace of the Vile Strike (Image via Destiny 2)

Another trick while executing this is to not vanish inside the point. Enemies tend to shoot at the last location where you went invisible, so there is a chance you will be shot while capturing. So always perform dodges and deadfall outside the plate. For Birthplace of the Vile, the same theory applies to chaining the skills.

However, unlike Fallen SABER, enemies don't get despawned after the objective is completed. So the fireteam has to eliminate everyone and then proceed further to achieve Platinum completion.

Edited by Srijan Sen