Destiny 2 Iron Banner Eruption guide: How to win in the new PvP game mode

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder's first Iron Banner has finally begun. The PvP game mode is one of the most sought-after competitive activities in the game, and the reason behind its popularity is the loot it has to offer. Guardians can earn some of the best weapons in the game by participating in and winning matches in the Iron Banner.

While some weapons have left this activity's loot pool, a brand new game mode was introduced for this season's Iron Banner. Known as Eruption, this mode can accommodate six players, divided into two teams of three Guardians each. The objective of this mode is to have the highest score once the timer expires.

Bungie described the game mode as similar to Clash but more focused on abilities and buffs. Given that this game mode is new, here's a quick guide about everything in the Eruption Mode of the Iron Banner in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

Understanding the Iron Banner "Eruption" game mode in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

As mentioned before, many things are happening simultaneously in Eruption in Destiny 2. The main idea would be to stack up a kill streak in this mode. Whenever a Guardian bags more than one kill in a single life, they acquire the "Surging" buff.

While this buff is active, abilities recharge slightly quicker, and each kill rewards an extra point. If the Guardian can maintain a 5x kill streak in a single life, the "Surging" buff changes to "Primed." When "Primed," all abilities and supers recharge very quickly, and each kill awards an additional three points. Whenever there's a "Primed" Guardian on the team, the remaining Guardians also gain additional ability energy.

Whenever a Guardian achieves "Primed," the Hunt is activated. During the Hunt, it's just easier to defeat enemy Guardians to keep that streak going. This is important because whenever a Guardian is "Primed" in Eruption in Destiny 2, there's a timer that activates. Every kill and assist increases the duration of this timer. Once this timer expires, the "Primed" Guardian explodes, or in better words, Erupts!

Moreover, whenever a Guardian is primed, their location is revealed to everyone on the field. Killing a "Primed" Guardian rewards the enemy team with three points. Both "Surging" and "Primed" Guardians can be identified by the intense glow around them. The former has a mild glow, while the latter has an intense glow.

If there are no "Primed" Guardians on the field, the Hunt mode is deactivated, and Guardians can keep fighting it out to get those kill streaks in line. While this mode is fun to play, there's also a strategic aspect to it.

Useful strategies for Destiny 2 Iron Banner's Eruption Mode

The only way to win in this game mode is by sticking together like a team. While some Guardians love wandering off solo, they would most likely face off against the entire enemy team in this game mode.

Sticking together as a team can make winning much more straightforward. Not everyone on the team needs to be "Primed." Only one "Primed" Guardian is enough to get the entire team a boost in ability and energy while also triggering the Hunt.

Survival and other strategies

The main idea in this PvP game mode is to survive as long as possible. To earn a bonus Iron Banner reputation, Guardians must equip as many pieces of Iron Banner-themed equipment as they can. This could highly limit the options that one has when it comes to surviving Eruption in Destiny 2.

To increase the chances of survival, Guardians can use Exotics like the Assassin's Cowl or the Loreley Splendor Helm. Both these Exotics can heal a Guardian, provided specific requirements are met.

Teamwork is essential here. Moreover, Guardians should also know when to engage and when to disengage. The longer someone survives in this game mode in Destiny 2, the higher the chance they have of building a kill streak.

If there's a "Primed" Guardian on the enemy team, the best move would be to take them out first. Their position is always marked on the screen, so Guardians shouldn't find it difficult to track down this high-value target.

