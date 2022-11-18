Destiny 2 Season 19 Crucible changes: New triumphs, game modes, updated vendor, and more 

Amidst all the content droughts in the ongoing season, the Destiny 2 community was met with some much-needed announcements for Season 19. In a most recent TWAB (this week at Bungie), the company shed light on the upcoming epilogue alongside multiple changes and additions to the Crucible system.

Most of their changes will include the overall playlist, vendor inventory, new seal, triumphs, and even a new Iron Banner mode. Since this week's edition of Bungie's official blog post is rather long, the following article breaks down everything you need to know regarding the upcoming Crucible changes.

All upcoming Crucible changes in Destiny 2 Season 19 (December 6 to February 25)

1) Playlist changes

To start, Bungie announced changes in the playlist activities per week. Upon entering the Crucible screen, players will see a Quickplay 6v6 mode, which will be added alongside Control and Clash. The weekly rotator playlist will have the following 6v6 game modes:

Team Scorched.

Mayhem.

Momentum Control.

Rift.

Rumble.

Freelance 3v3 and the competitive side of things will be placed in a separate playlist, including Survival, Rift, and Showdown. On the other hand, labs will consist of Rift and a 25% reputation booster after completion. However, the Trials of Osiris will replace the labs during its runtime.

Crucible screen during an Iron Banner week in Season 19 (Image via Destiny 2)

Similarly, Iron Banner week will replace the 6v6 Quickplay playlist during its runtime. The image above has been provided by Bungie, which gives an example of how the screen will look during Iron Banner week.

2) New seal

New Crucible triumph (Image via Destiny 2)

Starting Season 19, players will be able to gain access to a brand-new triumph tied to the Crucible playlist called Glorious. Like many titles, everyone will also be given access to its gild version. There will be nine triumphs required to obtain the Glorious seal, which will include:

Forever Valorous: Earn Crucible ranks across all seasons.

Prestigious: Reset your Crucible ranks across all seasons.

Decathlete: Complete matches of different game types.

Gold Medalist: Acquire medals in the Crucible gold tier category.

Placement series matches: Complete your placement series matches.

Division Promotion: Complete a Promotion series.

Division Debut: Complete games in the competitive 3v3 playlist.

Climbing the Ladder: Achieve Platinum division in any season.

Get those reps: Earn points by completing objectives in the Crucible.

All of the objectives mentioned above are based on the picture provided by Bungie in TWAB, as the official statement of full objectives is still unknown.

3) Engram focusing

New Shaxx inventory (Image via Destiny 2)

Being the last in line among the core ritual vendors, Lord Shaxx will have his inventory reworked starting Season 19. After ranking up the reputation level, each player will obtain a Crucible Engram, which can be found exclusively on the vendor. The cost of focusing Crucible gear in Season 19 will include the following:

1 Crucible Engram.

10,000 Glimmers.

50 Legendary Shards.

All the weapons available to focus on next season are as follows:

Riptide.

The Keening.

Frozen Orbit.

Survivor Epitaph.

Sorrow's Verse.

Crisis Inverted.

Out of Bounds.

Stars in Shadow.

Newly introduced weapons in Destiny 2 Season 19 will not be available in the list, as they will only be made obtainable through drops.

