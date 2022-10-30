Destiny 2 players are losing interest in Iron Banner due to its low appearance per season 

Destiny 2 Iron Banner has always been the primary source of pinnacle gear every 4 - 5 weeks per season. However, starting Season 17, Bungie changed the overall schedule of the PvP event by adding new game modes and overhauling the entire vendor inventory.

Almost six months after the new Iron Banner system launched, players now question Bungie's decision to bring in the activity twice each season. In addition, the runtime is for one week, which forces players to put in extended amounts of time for god roll weapons and triumphs.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame Saladin's challenge has been issued once again. And this time, he's got a brand new mode ready for you.



Iron Banner: Eruption is now live! Saladin's challenge has been issued once again. And this time, he's got a brand new mode ready for you.Iron Banner: Eruption is now live! https://t.co/LH2fXPZ6nW

A recent Reddit post that has been getting a lot of reactions shares the same feeling regarding the Iron Banner issue. The post came from user SuperSolidSnack on Destiny 2's subreddit, asking for justification behind Iron Banner's limit of two per season.

Iron Banner is becoming irrelevant to the Destiny 2 community due to its low appearance each season

Replayability loops and farming for titles have always been hot topics in the Destiny 2 community. Since the current season has left a sour feeling in most of the playbase, they look to older content that was once fun in the game. However, it seems that factor has been taken away as well.

A Reddit post from SuperSoldSnake asks why the Iron Banner is limited to a short time. They stated the following question:

"What is the justification for cutting Iron Banner down into two incredibly short periods over 3 months?"

Bungie also added another seal called "Iron Lord," giving players 14 days to achieve it. Objectives include playing Destiny 2 Iron Banner matches, resetting Lord Saladin's reputation twice, acquiring different gears, and completing challenges.

However, many players aren't happy with how much time Bungie grants to achieve overall triumphs.

Kgoshi🇿🇦🎮 @SHORT_MEISTER @DestinyTheGame iron banner should be more than twice a season tbh. @DestinyTheGame iron banner should be more than twice a season tbh.

Like Season 17, Iron Banner is scheduled for this season twice, once on September 6 and once in the upcoming weekly reset on November 15. Unfortunately, many players have missed out on god-roll weapons, triumphs, and pinnacles due to a shortage of time.

Many players also claim that Bungie implemented this change to feed into a player's FOMO (fear of missing out) and have everyone play the event more by shortening the span. While this did work among content creators and hardcore PvP veterans, a substantial majority have been left out.

With the recent reactions from the community, it is clear that most players either do not have the time or don't care about the new system whatsoever. However, it remains to be seen whether Bungie will adjust to the once beloved PvP activity, other than just swapping out game modes every season.

