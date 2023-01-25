When will Destiny 2 servers be back online? (January 25) 

Destiny 2 community and Bungie are currently going through a tough phase after the recent weekly reset on January 24. Players are right now facing what appears to be one of the longest server downtimes during mid-season updates. Thankfully, the company has addressed the players regarding the estimated time for the uptime.

In a recent Tweet made by one of Bungie's support accounts, the company stated that the community shouldn't expect a fix anytime soon. However, they are estimating a timeline of 3 am to 4 am PDT on January 25, which is subject to change. Players will continue to get CAT errors inside the game until further notice from Bungie.

The following article lists the time zones for expected server uptime in all major regions.

Destiny 2 server uptime for all major regions in Season of the Seraph (January 25)

The current downtime during the January 24 reset could be considered to be one of the longest in a mid-season period. Amidst the new Grandmaster Nightfall rewards and seasonal challenges, players can't wait to get back inside to grind their gears.

While the servers have been down for quite some time now, the community finally has an estimate on the server status.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp Our investigation and testing continues. To set expectations, this issue will not be resolved tonight.



We are estimating a timeline of 3-4 AM PST tomorrow, January 25, for our fix to get deployed. Timeline subject to change.



The announced time for Destiny 2 official servers is January 25, 3 am to 4 am PDT. The following list contains the times when servers can return to all major regions, according to Bungie:

India: 5:30 PM (January 25).

China: 8:00 PM (January 25).

UK: 12:00 PM (January 25).

Australia: 11:00 PM (January 25).

Brazil: 9:00 AM (January 25).

Typically, all API services involving Destiny 2 will be down until the official game servers come back up. To name a few, players won't be able to access applications such as DIM (Destiny Item Manager), Destiny Companion App, Destiny Tracker, Today in Destiny, Light.gg, Bungie's official website, and more.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp We are testing a fix. Once testing is complete, we will deploy and verify the fix before bringing Destiny 2 back online.



We will also be rolling back all player accounts to their state as of 8:20 AM PST, prior to Hotfix 6.3.0.5 going live.



Players can also expect to lose anything they have done 40 minutes prior to the weekly reset on January 24. Bungie has announced that they will be rolling back the official servers and player accounts to the state as of 8:20 am PDT. Hence, any weapons, armor, quests, triumphs, or even Deepsight progression earned during those 40 minutes will be lost once the servers return online.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp We are testing potential solutions to solve today's issues.



Players should also note that the aforementioned times in all regions have been listed as estimated since Bungie hasn't officially announced on a fix yet. The server downtime could very well be extended if the developers are unable to come up with a fix during this time.

Destiny 2 weekly reset content and Hotfix 6.3.0.5

Destiny 2 content with the weekly reset (Image via Bungie)

Once the servers return, players can continue with the scheduled changes that were supposed to be released with the January 24 reset. This week's Grandmaster Nightfall is Scarlet Keep with Arc burn, alongside Horror's Least Adept Pulse Rifle as the rewards drop.

Deep Stone Crypt is the featured Raid in the weekly pinnacle rotator pool, giving players enough time to farm red-bordered drops upon countless runs. Lastly, Hotfix 6.3.0.5 is considered to be the highlight of the reset, as the patch notes confirm changes to AE, abilities, weapon types, and much more.

