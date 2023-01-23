All seasonal challenges for Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph week 8 (January 24)

With each week, Destiny 2 Season 19 seasonal challenges are becoming a thing of negligence. Players are either caught up with the power requirements of endgame activities, or they simply can’t care less about the rewards that each challenge comes with. However, there's still some significance to these objectives.

The upcoming weekly reset will introduce six additional challenges for players to complete. These generally consist of all sorts of tasks, from completing a Heist Battlegrounds flawlessly to winning multiple rounds within Trials of Osiris. The following article lists all the challenges that players need to complete this week.

Week 8 season challenges and how to complete them in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph (January 24)

1) Seraph's Shield III

Operation Seraph Shield (Image via Destiny 2)

For this challenge, players will need to complete the Exotic mission Operation Seraph Shield on Legend difficulty. Additional objectives require players to defeat combatants with a Pulse Rifle anywhere in the system. This can be done either in PvE or PvP, and bonus progression won't be applied based on the game mode.

Legend Operation Seraph completion required: 1

Pulse Rifle kills required: 75

Rewards: Seraphic Umbral Energy and Challenger XP++

2) Flawless Heists

Heist Battlegrounds (Image via Destiny 2)

As the name suggests, players will need to complete a Heist battlegrounds activity through the playlist or in the Legend difficulty without dying. Since the playlist mode tends to randomize the maps between Moon, Europa, and Mars, players are recommended to run the activity with a competent fireteam.

Additionally, countering Champions quickly will also help in smooth runs without any risk of dying or being overwhelmed during an encounter.

Heist Battlegrounds completion required: 3

Rewards: Challenger XP+

3) Umbral Focusing III

Destiny 2 Exo vendor (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, players will simply need to focus on IKELOS weapons via Umbral Engrams on the Exo vendor. Focusing on 1 IKELOS weapon requires 1 Umbral Engram, 50 Legendary Shards, 30 Seraphic Umbral Energy, and 4 Resonate Stems.

Players can upgrade the Umbral Activities node to get Umbral Seraphic Energy upon Dares, Raids, Dungeons, and non-seasonal activity completion. As for Resonate Stems, players can get this from anywhere in the system.

Engram focusing required: 5

Rewards: Challenger XP+

4) Seraph's Calibration

Vex Mythoclast Fusion Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

For this challenge, players will have to use Pulse Rifles, Fusion Rifles, and Grenade Launchers anywhere in the system. Naturally, bonus progression will be granted upon rapid kills in PvE alongside defeating Guardians within PvP.

The Vex Mythoclast inside the Crucible will be a good choice for this objective, alongside Pulse Rifles such as No Time to Explain, Peace of Mind, or Revision Zero.

Progress required: 180

Rewards: Challenger XP++ and Bright Dust

5) Gambit ornament

Gambit ornament (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players will need to hop into Gambit to obtain the ritual ornament for Veles-X. This requires a double reset on Drifter's reputation.

Gambit ornament for Veles-X required: 1

Rewards: Challenger XP+++ and Bright Dust

6) Trial by Firing Squad

Trials of Osiris vendor (Image via Bungie)

Players will simply need to win multiple rounds within the Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris to complete this challenge.

Round wins required: 20

Rewards: Trials of Osiris weapon, Challenger XP +++, and Bright Dust

