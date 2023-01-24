Bungie confirms major changes to Resilience stats with Destiny 2 Lightfall (2023)

Resilience in Destiny 2 has forever been one of the most important stats for players to create their load-outs around. Higher resilience meant increased damage reduction from all sources across all content in the game. However, when the entirety of the community started building around a single stat, players started to question whether the entire thing was balanced or not.

In a recent interview with PC Gamer, Senior Design Lead for Bungie, Rodney Thompson, opened up about the future sandbox starting with Lightfall. Among the various questions regarding the changes, the one that stood out the most is his confirmation of the Resilience changes with the arrival of the Y6 expansion.

Destiny 2 Lightfall to have different Resilience stats based on difficulty

As mentioned earlier, the confirmation of the changes comes from Bungie's Senior Design Lead in one of the most recent interviews. Starting with Lightfall, Tier 10 Resilience will be nerfed from 40% to 30% in high-tier content.

However, managing this stat in low-tier content will be simpler, as players won't have to max out Resilience to get the most benefits. With changes to armor mods and multiple subclasses, all existing builds will be replaced with new stats and mods.

PC Gamer @pcgamer



trib.al/ZkufQzR Changes coming to how Resilience works and confirmation on mod costs revealed in our exclusive Destiny2: Lightfall Q&A. Changes coming to how Resilience works and confirmation on mod costs revealed in our exclusive Destiny2: Lightfall Q&A. 🔫trib.al/ZkufQzR

Upon asking about the Resilience changes in Destiny 2 Lightfall, Rodney Thompson's statement was as follows:

We’ve tuned the curve a bit. At the top end, tier 10 Resilience will provide 30% damage reduction against combatants (down from 40% in the live game now), but we’ve also made the progression smoother, so at lower tiers you will get more value from Resilience without feeling like you have to max out at tier 10 to get a benefit.

Typically, there are mixed reactions from the community, as one half is fine with the change and the other half is not. Whatever it may be, having two different numbers based on difficulties is bound to fix a sweet spot for all activities in the game.

Resilience stat in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

For example, if tier 10 is less viable in Destiny 2 Grandmaster, with tier 4 being more viable in low-tier content, players might find tier 7 Resilience to be the perfect balance between the two. Since there has been no additional information regarding the changes, this is just mere speculation on how the sandbox might feel in Y6.

DestinyTracker @destinytrack NEW: With the change to the mod system and the removal of Font of Might, Guardians will have new ways of gaining damage buffs. They’ll be able to stack weapon specific damage buffs using Armor Charges. Armor Charges will primarily be gained from picking up Orbs of power. NEW: With the change to the mod system and the removal of Font of Might, Guardians will have new ways of gaining damage buffs. They’ll be able to stack weapon specific damage buffs using Armor Charges. Armor Charges will primarily be gained from picking up Orbs of power. https://t.co/WKxoLdumBK

Another game-changing announcement involves the fan-favorite Font of Might mod, which will be removed from the game. However, additional methods of gaining weapon damage will be added via a new mechanic called "Armor Charges", which can further be acquired by picking up orbs of power.

