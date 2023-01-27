Bungie confirms SIVA's low chance of returning to the current Destiny 2 narrative 

The term "SIVA" has always been a hot topic in the Destiny 2 community. Ever since its debut in Destiny 1, players have fallen in love with the core concept and lore it represents within the already-existing world of the game. However, almost seven years after its release and conclusion, Bungie has confirmed its plans for the entire thing.

In a recent interview with PC Gamer, Bungie's Senior Narrative Designer Nikko Stevens opened up about the team's plans for SIVA going into the future. From his answer, it can safely be assumed that although the chances for SIVA returning to Destiny 2 are low, it's not zero.

The recent seasonal episode involving Rasputin and the Iron Temple sparked much hope among players and SIVA fans. However, the hopeful mindset was met with some sad news, as Bungie recently confirmed the low chances of SIVA ever returning to Destiny 2. The confirmation comes from Bungie's Senior Narrative Director, Nikko Stevens.

Upon asking why SIVA did not make a return amidst a Rasputin season, Stevens said the following:

We always talk about every related story thread whenever we bring something up.

So whenever the Warmind comes up, whether it was back in Season of the Worthy or now, SIVA has been a part of the conversation narratively. We talk about it, we kick it around. But ultimately, I think SIVA is a story that was told in Rise of Iron, and was finalised in Rise of Iron.

He added that the team focuses more on telling a story solely based on seasonal content and themes. While SIVA is a fantastic concept, Bungie doesn't want to look back while pushing the current saga to its conclusion. However, Nikko also stated that it's "narratively possible to bring them back".

Destiny Wrath of the Machine's final boss, Aksis (Image via Bungie)

As mentioned earlier, while it's certainly not the end of the world for SIVA fans, it's almost certain that Lightfall won't see the red nanotechnology bringing chaos. However, events from 6 years ago during the Rise of Iron laid the foundation for Eramis and Devil Splicers in the current narrative.

Destiny 2 SIVA-theme Synthoceps ornaments (Image via Bungie)

Bungie has also continuously given the community a taste of SIVA through their ornament design for armor, Exotic weapons, and more. With this announcement, the community is wondering if the reprised Raid this year will be either the SIVA-themed Wrath of the Machine or Crota's End, as the latter still gets criticism from the playerbase.

