Destiny 2 server maintenance and expected downtime (February 14)

Destiny 2 servers will be taken offline just before the February 14 weekly reset as Bungie prepares to roll out a hotfix, seasonal epilog, and more content. The upcoming downtime will ensure that everything goes well during the launch, as Season 19 hasn't been the smoothest ride for the community.

Players worldwide will be logged out from official servers at around 8:45 am PST, which is 15 minutes before the reset. The hotfix scheduled for release is titled 6.3.0.9, and official patch notes will be revealed a few minutes after the reset goes live. Players can keep an eye on Bungie's official website for additional details.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp

❖ Hotfix 6.3.0.9



TIMELINE

❖ February 14

❖ Start: 8 AM PST (-8 UTC)

❖ Player Removal: 8:45 AM

❖ Log in: 9 AM

❖ End: 10 AM



More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36…

Complete details on the downtime can be found on one of @BungieHelp's posts on Twitter, as linked above.

Destiny 2 server downtime on all major regions for Season of the Seraph reset (February 14)

The penultimate weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season 19 will bring in one final seasonal quest alongside new Strikes in the Grandmaster pool and a hotfix. Everyone is excited to see how Bungie plans to end The Witch Queen expansion and tie everything leading up to Lightfall expansion.

As mentioned earlier, offline maintenance is meant to fix everything so that players can have a smooth experience during the reset launch.

The expected downtimes for all major regions are as follows:

India: 10:15 pm to 10:30 pm (February 14)

10:15 pm to 10:30 pm (February 14) China: 12:45 am to 1:00 am (February 15)

12:45 am to 1:00 am (February 15) UK: 5:45 pm to 6:00 pm (February 14)

5:45 pm to 6:00 pm (February 14) Australia: 2:45 am to 3:00 am (February 15)

2:45 am to 3:00 am (February 15) Brazil: 1:45 pm to 2:00 pm (February 14)

Typically, maintenance times for the expected offline downtime of servers vary since the former goes on for extended periods. While players can expect the servers to come back up during the usual reset time, the maintenance itself will continue for an hour. Hence, everyone can still experience error codes such as CAT, Calabrese, Cabbage, and more.

Kyber @Kyber3000



: kyber3000.com/Reset

: kyber3000.com/Links



Have a good week! Here's a look at this week 𝒾𝓃 Destiny 2 (Feb 7 - 14, 2023)

Once the maintenance starts, anything related to the Destiny API will be taken offline. This includes Destiny Tracker, Destiny Companion App, Light.gg, DIM (Destiny Item Manager), Bungie's official website, Bray. tech, and more.

Players should keep an eye on the official website for full patch notes on Hotfix 6.3.0.9.

Everything new with the weekly reset

Next week in Destiny 2 (Image via Destiny 2)

Aside from the epilogue story and a possible live event, players will be getting Freelance and Zone Capture in Trials of Osiris, alongside bonus rewards through Glassway Nightfall.

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen has roughly two weeks remaining before all the seasonal content goes away on February 27, 2023, at 9:00 am PST.

