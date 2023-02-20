Destiny 2 player shows proof of an essential weapon perk not working ahead of Lightfall 

Destiny 2 weapon perks are a significant part of build-crafting, especially after removing elemental wells and multiple mods in Lightfall. Players often prioritize their abilities over weapons when it comes to being a leading source of damage. Primary ammunition is considered a catalyst for boosting the regeneration rate, tying nicely with 3.0 subclasses.

The perk in question here is Wellspring, which is supposed to grant 8% energy. It can also split the energy distribution between three abilities if all of them are depleted. However, the community has been lodging complaints regarding this perk, claiming it to be broken over the past six months.

With a week remaining before Lightfall, there has been no response from Bungie regarding this issue.

Wellspring perk is not working ahead of Destiny 2 Lightfall release

The most recent complaint comes from YouTube content creator Gehab, who has been trying to reach out to Bungie regarding the Wellspring perk. His channel consists of several unlisted videos evidently showing it not being activated or irregular after kills.

The post from Gehab states the following:

"I just wanna see this perk fixed lol. It's such a unique and useful perk that has been completely useless for a long time now. It would be a shame to see this issue fade into obscurity."

The post also came with videos that showed the perk in action. The YouTuber first depletes their Destiny 2 melee ability energy and scores some kills with a Wellspring perk.

However, instead of getting back 8% of energy from kills, the energy regeneration seems either irregular or non-existent.

Bungie also addressed the issue in TWAB on August 12, 2022, where they promised to fix it with Hotfix 6.3.0.1. Another post was made after, where players faced similar issues with the Wellspring perk. Several months later, it seemingly remains the new problem child within the Destiny 2 community.

Wellspring is one of the primary perks required from load-outs that deal with ability damage. While Destiny 2 can quickly provide Exotic armor pieces such as Fallen Sunstar, Contraverse Hold, and Heart of Inmost Light, having an additional source of regeneration from weapon kills adds brilliantly to the gameplay loop.

With all the responses in the post, it also seems that most players weren't even aware of the issue. The Demolitionist perk can be considered a similar perk, which works solely on Grenade energy. Hence, players are recommended to use the latter until Bungie comes up with a fix on the Destiny 2 Wellspring perk.

