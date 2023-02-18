Destiny 2 community expresses their anger on the current Gambit situation

Destiny 2's Game Director recently shared one of the longest blog posts to reveal upcoming changes and additions to Lightfall. However, to everyone's surprise, not a single word regarding Gambit was mentioned. Obviously, the game mode hasn't been in the best place in terms of playing hours from the community, implying that Bungie might have been taking a few wrong steps since Y2.

A recent Reddit post weighed in heavily on the issue, claiming that players don't have to play the game mode if Bungie's incapable of supporting it. The PvPvE game mode feels like a chore to many, considering its tiring gameplay loop, unbalanced PvP mechanics, and low-tier rewards.

Over the years, Gambit has undergone multiple changes from sandbox balancing to reworking enemy spawns. However, nothing seemed to work when it came to convincing the playerbase to hop into the game mode.

Furthermore, the only objectives attached to Gambit are seasonal challenges, triumph seals, ritual ornaments, and Ascendant Shard.

Next week 𝓲𝓷 Destiny 2 ◈ Final week of Season 19◈ Nightfall: Warden of Nothing- Expected Weapon: Wendigo GL3◈ Activity Bonus: x2 Rank for Gambit, Crucible, and Vanguard◈ Crucible: Team Scorched◈ Rotators:- Garden of Salvation raid- Pit of Heresy dungeon

The Reddit post in question comes from user RipTheDream916, who posted the following message:

"If you aren't going to support gambit, stop making me play it. For the love of god, the game mode has middle child syndrome and honestly it's kind of a Frankenstein. If you aren't going to update it, or mention it, or give it new maps, STOP putting it in any challenges and it better not be in guardian rank challenges."

Expressing his frustration with Bungie and the mode itself, he continued:

"I know you see it as a core ritual activity. But at it's heart it isn't. It's not strikes, it's not crucible. It is an unpopular game mode with bad rewards. It just feels like a chore."

The post was made approximately 17 hours ago on the Destiny 2 subreddit and has already accumulated over 4,700 upvotes. If anything, it goes to show exactly how much Gambit's topic can get the community to react.

Be it another rework to the game mode, or even the addition of game-changing rewards, Destiny 2 players want Gambit to have more incentives rather than just challenges and ritual ornaments.

Several members of the community came forward to share their thoughts on the matter, stating how a good invader could quickly shift the balance of the gameplay. Other players even claimed to be enjoying the game after they entirely stopped playing Gambit, which sums up the stage where it's amongst players.

Since there have been no announcements regarding Gambit in Destiny 2 Year 6, it will be interesting to see if Bungie will be giving any mid-season surprises.

