When is Destiny 2 Lightfall launch trailer coming out? 

Bungie is almost done teasing the community with content about Destiny 2 Lightfall, except for one final trailer. The highly anticipated launch trailers are generally known for being a collection of everything that's arriving in the next expansion, showcasing both new and old stuff. The Lightfall trailer will be no different, as Bungie has released a 10-second teaser.

However, for the full version, players must wait until the State of Play goes live on February 23, 1:00 pm PST. With several other games in line, the Lightfall launch trailer is undoubtedly the current hot topic, especially considering how the expansion turned out to be one of the best-selling pre-ordered DLCs on Steam.

DestinyTracker 🔺 @destinytrack BREAKING: Destiny 2: Lightfall - Launch Trailer Teaser BREAKING: Destiny 2: Lightfall - Launch Trailer Teaser https://t.co/uhLGDH0Dbf

Typically, with so much set to arrive, the game's loyal community and interested gamers are eagerly waiting to see what Bungie has in store for them. The following article will showcase the scheduled time for Lightfall's launch trailer premiere, and when to expect it in all major regions.

Destiny 2 Lightfall launch release date, time, and everything players can expect

As mentioned earlier, Bungie decided to release this year's Lightfall launch trailer alongside Sony's State of Play. The event showcases new titles aimed at different consoles, made by third-party developers. With one of its most significant acquisitions last year, the company has tied the launch of the final Lightfall trailer to Sony's event.

Lightfall launch trailer premiere timing according to the UK timezone (Image via Destiny 2)

This year's State of Play is scheduled to take place on February 23, 2023 at 1:00 pm PST. Although this isn't close to Destiny 2's usual reset time, players from other regions must tune in at different times based on their respective timezones.

As mentioned earlier, Bungie released a 10-second teaser for the trailer yesterday, which revealed the date and time of the premiere.

The expected premiere times for the Lightfall launch trailer in all major regions are as follows:

India: 2:30 am (February 24)

Australia: 8:00 am (February 24)

UK: 9:00 pm (February 23)

China: 5:00 am (February 24)

Brazil: 6:00 pm (February 23)

Players can tune into Destiny 2's official YouTube channel or PlayStation's official livestream of the State of Play at the times and dates mentioned above. With less than a week remaining, the launch trailer is the final piece of information that Bungie can convey to the community before the big launch on February 28.

DestinyTracker 🔺 @destinytrack Seeing Pryamid ships above Earth is insane.



This teaser reminds me of the Red War / The Taken King.



The End is truly near. Seeing Pryamid ships above Earth is insane. This teaser reminds me of the Red War / The Taken King. The End is truly near. https://t.co/Sy6bHjBihw

From what can be gathered from the latest teaser and multiple trailers in the past, it seems that Lightfall will have a lot more CGI cutscenes in comparison to The Witch Queen campaign. The 10-second teaser featured Amanda Holiday amidst a space battle against the Pyramid's fleet, which looks like a direct continuation from the Season 19 epilog.

Amanda Holliday as shown in the teaser (Image via Destiny 2)

Besides the Lightfall reveal, the State of Play event is set to showcase the gameplay of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Final Fantasy XVI, and Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

What to expect from the launch trailer?

As mentioned earlier, Bungie has taken a different approach to story-telling in Lightfall, when compared to The Witch Queen. Since the company has shown bits and pieces of upcoming cutscenes from the storyline, it's safe to assume that the final trailer will feature Strand, Tormentors, Neomuna, and much more.

Poll : 0 votes