Upcoming PlayStation State of Play set to feature extended Suicide Squad gameplay: Date, time, where to watch, and more

PlayStation has finally announced the first "State of Play" event of 2023, which is scheduled to feature an extended look at Rocksteady's upcoming game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, alongside other upcoming new indie titles for both PS4 and PS5 and new announcements for PSVR2 games.

Much like Nintendo Directs, the State of Play event gives a sneak peek at everything new that's in store on PlayStation. The upcoming event will mostly focus on PlayStation's newly released hardware, PSVR2, games from Sony's first-party studios, and many third-party developers for the new virtual reality system.

However, for many players, the highlight will be an exclusive look at brand-new gameplay from Rocksteady's highly anticipated open-world superhero action game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

PlayStation State of Play for February 2023 will feature new PSVR2 announcements alongside an exclusive look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

PlayStation's first State of Play event of 2023 will feature a lot for those who got their hands on the latest PS hardware, i.e., PSVR2. Understandably, the event's main focus will be the new announcements for PSVR2, which came out very recently and will need a good line-up of games to promote the PS virtual reality system.

PlayStation @PlayStation

Five new PS VR2 titles from partners

Hot indie and third-party reveals

An extended look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League



play.st/3Ie0X2I State of Play is back! Tune in Thursday at 1pm PT for:Five new PS VR2 titles from partnersHot indie and third-party revealsAn extended look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League State of Play is back! Tune in Thursday at 1pm PT for:☑️ Five new PS VR2 titles from partners☑️ Hot indie and third-party reveals☑️ An extended look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leagueplay.st/3Ie0X2I https://t.co/mu8RX0ZJFk

However, the event will also feature plenty of surprises for those who might not be interested in PSVR2 and want to see new game announcements and updates for upcoming titles. From new third-party indie games to the highly anticipated superhero action title from Rocksteady, here's everything players can expect from the upcoming State of Play for February 2023:

Five new PS VR2 titles from partners

Hot indie and third-party reveals

An extended look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is easily the event's highlight, as it is not only one of the most anticipated games of 2023 but also the first title from developer Rocksteady after concluding the phenomenal Batman Arkham series.

Rocksteady is one of the most renowned development studios in the AAA gaming landscape, which, with its Batman Arkham series, paved the way for modern superhero action games. As such, fans have high hopes for its upcoming superhero project, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which despite being a single-player narrative-driven experience, will feature co-op multiplayer elements.

Players can watch the upcoming State of Play event on PlayStation's official channels on YouTube and Twitch. The event will go live on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 1 pm Pacific Time/4 pm Eastern Time/9 pm GMT / 10 pm CET.

Poll : 0 votes