All upcoming Exotic weapon changes for Destiny 2 Lightfall (2023) 

Aside from the additional stories and weapons from Destiny 2 Lightfall, Bungie has been announcing lots of sandbox updates for February 28. These changes are being made to shift the meta between multiple weapon archetypes and armor pieces. A recent blog post from the company shared some additional details on the changes.

The highlights of the blog post include changes to specific Exotic weapons, weapon archetypes, and perks. The following article lists all the changes that will be made to the weapons, as players will be able to see them in a different light starting next season.

Disclaimer: Notes mentioned in this article are based on Bungie's official website.

Evevy announced changes for Exotic weapons in Destiny 2 Lightfall (2023)

1) The Queenbreaker

The Queenbreaker (Image via Destiny 2)

Bungie felt The Queenbreaker's blinding effect to be quite underwhelming, even after being unaffected by the global Linear Fusion Rifle nerf. Hence, the company will be changing each shot where they will chain nearby enemies and use the Arc 3.0 build.

2) Ruinous Effigy

Ruinous Effigy (Image via Destiny 2)

The Void Trace Rifle from Season of the Arrivals will also be going under some adjustments, where its uniqueness is to create Transmutation Spheres to vaporize waves of adds (additional enemies). However, the changes that will be implemented with Lightfall will include a "Suppressing" buff on the Transmutation Spheres.

3) Leviathan's Breath

Leviathan's Breath (Image via Destiny 2)

The Leviathan's Breath Heavy Bow has been under the radar for far too long since it was put within the game for anti-Champion purposes. Hence, Bungie will be buffing it up even more by providing it with Volatile Rounds with fully drawn shots, increased damage against Champions by 30%, and increased damage to help supers one-shot in PvP.

4) One Thousand Voices

One Thousand Voices (Image via Destiny 2)

Since its increased usage rate in Season 15, the Heavy Fusion Rifle hasn't proven to be quite as valuable in any content. However, with Lightfall, Bungie will be adding a guaranteed ignite method if players can fire an entire burst of the weapon on an enemy.

However, the solar aspect, Ember of Ashes, will need to be equipped.

5) Sunshot

Sunshot (Image via Destiny 2)

Sunshot has always been a top contender to inherit buffs from Solar 3.0. Since explosions always provide a clear view for players, explosions upon killing enemies will apply 10+5 scorch to nearby enemies.

6) Two-tailed Fox

Two-tailed Fox (Image via Destiny 2)

While Two-tailed Fox isn't the most-used weapon in the game, it is the only one that can apply multiple buffs from different elements. Hence, changes in Lightfall will include a Scorch of 60+30 from the Solar Rocket, while getting suppression buffs from the Void projectile.

7) Prometheus Lens

Prometheus Lens (Image via Bungie)

The renowned Solar Trace Rifle is beloved among many players in the game. However, its catalyst will be adding the Incandescent perk to the weapon, giving everyone even more reason to use the weapon in both PvP and PvE.

8) Grand Overture

Grand Overture (Image via Bungie)

Grand Overture is one of the newest weapons in the game which got a damage buff against combatants by 50%. However, Bungie will be adding the Arc Blind buff alongside its catalyst from Lightfall.

Poll : 0 votes