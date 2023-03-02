Destiny 2 Terminal Overload guide: How to complete the Neomuna activity

Destiny 2 Lightfall's Terminal Overload is the newest open-world activity players can access exclusively on Neomuna. The game throws Shadow Legion and Vex in the mix across multiple objectives. Hence, it is safe to assume that this activity isn't meant for players to complete solo, as the density of enemies and a countdown timer make every move count.

Similar to the Escalation Protocol from Warmind DLC and Nightmare Containment from Season 17, the Terminal Overload is a public event. Players can easily stumble upon this while roaming the open world of Neomuna. However, the activity rotates between different locations daily since the new destination consists of three patrol regions.

This article aims to guide you through the Terminal Overload on Neomuna and everything you need to do before and after participating in the activity.

How to play the Terminal Overload activity in Destiny 2 Lightfall (2023)

1) Pre-requisites

Before hopping into the activity, it is best if you finish the Lightfall campaign on Legendary difficulty. Doing so will boost your character's power level to 1770, which will set you up for the most open-world activities in the game.

Terminal Overload's recommended power requirement is 1810, which is also the pinnacle cap this season.

Legendary difficulty rewards (Image via Destiny 2)

Upon completing the campaign and acquiring the gear with a higher power, you are free to participate in the Terminal Overload activity.

To locate it, open your map and look for the "Terminal Overload" public event on either the Ahimsa Peak, Zephyr Concourse, or Liming Harbor.

Terminal Overload located within Ahimsa Peak today (Image via Destiny 2)

Reputation rank upgrades from Nimbus on Rank 11, 13, and 15 will also help you in acquiring the following:

A landing zone on the Terminal Overload location for the day

Provides a daily bounty with a Terminal Overload key for a special chest

Guarantees a Terminal Overload weapon upon opening the special chest with the key

Bounty from Nimbus (Image via Destiny 2)

Finishing the activity still spawns a normal chest, which can grant 100 Neomuna reputation EXP. Hence, you can run the activity without a key just for the normal chest and Neomuna EXP on repeat.

2) How to complete the Terminal Overload

As mentioned earlier, Terminal Overload has a mix of Cabal Shadow Legion and Vex enemies across multiple objectives. These objectives are pretty easy to follow, as most of the instructions will be shown on the left side of your screen, similar to any public activity.

Vex nodes that can be shot with weapon ammo (Image via Destiny 2)

You will be taking part in three stages, which will be randomly selected out of multiple objectives.

Since this is a public event, you might encounter an already-running stage or a Psion boss under a pyramid. Begin the activity by shooting the three Darkness Conduits surrounding the pyramid.

Three arrays located on the pyramid (Image via Destiny 2)

Some of the tasks you will encounter while running the activity include:

Capture the Sync plate.

Defeat Shadow Legions.

Destroy Vex nodes (Defeat glowing Minotaurs, pick up the Cranium, and shoot the nodes with it).

Defeat Psion spotters.

Destroy Anchors.

Vex nodes located in the Terminal Overload activity (Image via Destiny 2)

Each wave will have a boss, which you will need to defeat to reach the next stage. Once all three stages have been completed, you will see two chests spawning, where one is standard, and the other requires a key from Nimbus.

