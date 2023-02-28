Destiny 2 Lightfall power cap guide: How to level up fast 

With the start of a new Destiny 2 expansion, players will need to adjust their power level accordingly. Bungie will increase the base power level of all content by 210, forcing players to work and align with their activities. With the new Raid scheduled for release in 10 days, everyone must put in the grind right from day 1.

Ahead of the Lightfall launch, Bungie revealed the level caps in each tier. The soft cap will start from 1750, with the power cap at 1800. Players will hit the pinnacle cap at 1810, which will remain the highest number anyone can achieve in Seasons 20 and 21 without the artifact bonus.

This article explains in detail how to level up your character quickly to power or pinnacle cap, which might further help in the Day 1 Raid clears.

What is the power cap in Destiny 2 Lightfall, and how can you level up quickly?

1) Soft cap (1750)

As mentioned earlier, the soft cap after starting Destiny 2 Lightfall is 1750 for all players across all three characters. This can be achieved by obtaining everything from open-world activities to ritual playlists. Every armor piece or weapon drop will have a higher power until you reach 1750 on one of your characters.

However, since the process can take up a lot of time, finishing the Lightfall campaign on Legendary Difficulty is also a way to boost your character's power to the soft cap. This is similar to The Witch Queen, where everyone that finished it on Legendary Difficulty got hold of 1520 blue gears. This time, it will be 1750 for everyone instead of 1520.

2) Power cap (1800)

The power cap in Lightfall is 1800, which can be achieved by doing activities granting powerful or pinnacle gears. Depending on certain content, you can get from +2 to +6 gears, including pinnacles and prime engrams. The following list should help you reach the power cap of 1800 from 1750:

Vendor bonuses on Tower.

Competitive PvP.

3 Nightfall completions.

Vendor rank-up rewards.

Terminal Overload in Lightfall.

Season of Defiance activity.

Hawthorne clan rewards.

Featured Raid and Dungeon of the week.

Prime engrams.

The Witch Queen.

Upon hitting the 1800 mark, the power gear sources mentioned above won't drop anything higher. Please note that you will have two resets to tick off everything before the new Raid comes on March 10.

3) Pinnacle cap (1810)

Similar to previous seasons and expansions, the pinnacle cap for Lightfall is 10 more than the power cap of 1800. Like power activities, there are a lot of options for players to obtain pinnacle gear. If you're only looking for pinnacle weapons and armor pieces, follow this list:

3 ritual activities.

250k Nightfall scores via single or multiple runs.

Pinnacle Raid, or featured activity in the rotator.

Terminal Overload activity in Lightfall.

Lightfall Raid.

Exotic quest.

Spire of the Watcher Dungeon.

Trials of Osiris.

Iron Banner.

Dares of Eternity score.

Anything past the 1810 mark can be achieved by leveling up the seasonal artifact and accumulating bonus powers for Masters or contest modifiers on Raid.

