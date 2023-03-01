Can you complete the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign solo?

Destiny 2 Lightfall is now out and following in the footsteps of Witch Queen's extremely popular Legendary campaign, it immediately includes this higher difficulty tier. To begin the voyage to Neomuna, guardians can play the campaign alone or in groups with their friends. There are two settings for campaign difficulty: Be Brave and Become Legend.

Lightfall’s campaign gives guardians two options before jumping into the core story quest: either Be Brave or Become Legend, but this choice is not final. If you change your mind, you can always change the difficulty to lower or higher from Neomuna's director screen.

And with all the buildcrafting currently available in the earlier version, it’ll make Destiny 2 Lightfall Campaign comparatively easy to solo.

You can definitely complete Destiny 2 Lightfall Campaign solo

There is no wrong way to play the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign, whether you're playing solo or with a complete fireteam. But the catch is difficulty scaling. Regarding this, Bungie stated:

"Incoming damage, damage required to stagger an enemy, enemy health, and amount of revives are a few of the things that scale on Legendary for each additional member of your fireteam."

Bungie also added:

"We reduced the health scalar on combatants to better balance solo and fireteam play when compared to last year’s Legendary campaign."

The Become Legend difficulty comes with some modifiers that will make the fight tougher.

In the classic difficulty, there’s no modifier available, but in the legendary difficulty, they are as follows

Legendary: Heavily shielded and highly aggressive combatants appear in great numbers Chaff: Radar is disabled Galvanized: Combatants have more health and are more difficult to stun Mettle: effective power is capped

Legendary Lightfall campaign modifier(Image via Bungie)

But what's at the end of this hard path for the guardians? After completing the campaign in the Become Legend difficulty, you'll get several good rewards. These will be missed if done in the Be Brave difficulty.

Lightfall Exotic Armor

1770 Power Gear Bundle (soft cap - 1750, power cap - 1800)

8 Upgrade Modules

300 Strand Meditations

Emblem and Triumph

Neomuna reputation

Lightfall campaign difficulty selection(Image via Bungie)

With the aforementioned rewards, every major campaign encounter will spawn another extra chest to help you reach the soft power cap faster. Overall, legendary difficulty provides a significant power level advantage from all the extra chests and the 1770 power gear set at the end, which will help you level up faster for various activities.

In conclusion, if you're new to the game and its mechanics and still figuring things out, it's better to get some help. But if you've been playing this game for a decent amount of time, you can easily solo the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign without requiring any assistance. However, buildcrafting has evolved a lot and is more simplified than ever. You can make yourself a build that will make the run easier.

