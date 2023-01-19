Bungie is removing one of the toughest modifiers in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Modifiers have been one of the most challenging elements in high-level activities in Destiny 2. All modes have some modifier or the other present, with offerings like Grandmaster Nightfalls having the highest number involved.

As the name suggests, these modifiers increase the overall difficulty of the activity. From removing the radar completely, to reducing the amount of heavy ammo that drops, they can do a lot of things.

But, there's one that has been a nightmare for every Guardian ever since it was introduced: Match Game. It is now set to disappear from high-level activities in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

The Match Game modifier will no longer be used in high-level activities in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Bungie is making some really big changes to Destiny 2, and changes are expected to go live with Lightfall, their next major expansion to the game.

As mentioned in their blog post, the Match Game modifier won't be applicable to high-level activities in the new expansion. This is being done to give Guardians more freedom when it comes to build and craft.

In Destiny 2, Guardians encounter three basic types of shields - Arc, Solar, and Void. Not all enemies have these, but in high-level activities, minibosses and champions can often be found running around with one of the three aforementioned shield types.

Now, these shields can be broken with any weapon, but that takes some effort. However, if Guardians were to hit the enemies with a weapon that deals elemental damage similar to that of the shield, they would break easily.

For example, a Solar weapon can break a Solar shield easily, and so on and so forth. With the Match Game modifier, it's nearly impossible to break a shield with a gun that doesn't match its energy type.

But why was this a problem? It was primarily because most builds in Destiny 2 rely upon a single elemental subclass to function efficiently. A build performs well if the weapons used also match the subclass type.

Say, for example, a Guardian is running a Void build, and they've equipped a Void-SMG in the Energy weapon slot. They'll easily be able to break a Void shield but what about the Arc and Solar shields?

With the Match Game modifier going away, Bungie will be tweaking the total shield damage output. For starters, the base damage with non-matching elemental type will be reduced to 50%, quite similar to Gambit.

The developers have mentioned that there are a few more methods through which Guardians will be able to deal bonus damage to these shields. But details about the same will be revealed in the forthcoming updates.

While this is a major alteration that Bungie will be introducing in Destiny 2 Lightfall, there are more changes in the pipeline. For example, Guardians will be able to get their hands on a brand new in-game Loadout manager.

Not only that, the Armor mod system will get a huge rework as well. From what is known so far, things are looking really promising with respect to Lightfall. It seems it might turn out to be the best expansion to ever be made for the game.

