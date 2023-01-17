Upcoming Destiny 2 Iron Banner changes could bring the mode back to its former glory

There was a time in Destiny 2 when the Iron Banner was hailed as one of the most competitive activities in the game. However, as time passed, the mode somewhat fell through the rafters, with Guardians being unhappy about many aspects concerning the said mode.

Iron Banner is a game mode conducted by Lord Saladin. It is also PvP and offers some excellent rewards. However, a few seasons ago, Bungie reduced the overall frequency of the game mode itself, leading to a considerable dip in its popularity. However, as mentioned in the latest TWAB, Bungie is bringing significant changes to the game mode in Destiny 2.

Upcoming changes to Destiny 2 Iron Banner

The Destiny 2 community was so unhappy with how the Iron Banner is currently, that the Guardians were throwing matches to grind through the ranks with Lord Saladin just to get to a shader. This very instance highlighted the problems revolving around this game mode.

To combat such instances, Bungie intends to implement some changes that could alleviate the issues concerning the Iron Banner. First of all, Lord Saladin and this game mode will return for the last time during Season of the Seraph on January 31. When he returns, Guardians will receive twice the amount of reputation they previously earned for completing Iron Banner matches. This is being done to prevent Guardians from throwing matches in order to grind for ranks with Lord Saladin.

Moreover, this reputation change will also carry forward into the upcoming seasons. From Lightfall onwards, the Iron Banner will come thrice per season, making it easier for Guardians looking to get their hands on the Iron Lord title in Destiny 2. The Iron Lord title can be unlocked by completing certain triumphs in the game. Given that the game mode has been added twice a season, many Guardians have had to forego this title.

Now that the Iron Banner will be featured thrice every season from Lightfall onwards, many Guardians will have the opportunity to snag the title. While building it might still come off as a task, Guardians will still have a shot at getting their hands on the title itself.

Overall, these changes look somewhat interesting at this point in time. But reading about something and seeing it implemented are two different things. Given the current state of the Iron Banner, the Destiny 2 community is dissatisfied with the grind they have to face while trying to gain ranks with Lord Saladin.

Bungie has been trying to implement many changes throughout Season of the Seraph, and a lot of significant changes are coming up in Lightfall as well. For the most part, the developers appear to be focused on resolving the PvP issue, which has been a major source of frustration for the company over the last few seasons. How the community reacts to the changes remains to be seen.

