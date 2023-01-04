Destiny 2 Iron Banner Fortress guide: How to win the new PvP game mode

The Iron Banner in Destiny 2 has always been one of the primary sources for players to obtain pinnacle gear. However, with time, Bungie has made some changes since Lord Saladin was appointed to the rank of Forge within the Cabal. Each season has received new game modes, and Season 19 is no different.

The newest entry in the Iron Banner PvP game mode is Fortress, which acts like a regular Control. However, certain aspects might be hard to understand since Bungie has been quite secretive regarding this. This article guides you through the Fortress game mode in the Iron Banner.

Fortress Iron Banner game mode guide in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph

1) Overview

Capture points and grey timer (Image via Destiny 2)

As mentioned earlier, Fortress acts like any Control Crucible mode in Destiny 2. However, like every Iron Banner, there is a certain twist.

While players used to lock in three zones simultaneously to gain bonus points with kills, Fortress throws in one central zone after players reach a certain threshold.

Priority zone (Image via Destiny 2)

Each zone, A, B, and C, consists of a small timer that a gray border can identify. Once a team captures a zone, the timer will add a point to the team.

For example, your team has two zones, A and C, captured simultaneously. Once the gray timer runs out, your team will receive bonus points for capturing two zones.

Once a team reaches 40 points, all zones will disappear, and a Cabal dropship will appear in the center, where players must fight to earn bonus points.

2) The "Cabal Twist"

As announced by Bungie beforehand, the "Cabal Twist" in this regard is a priority zone that spawns twice every match.

You will see a 10-second counter in the middle of the map. If you stand right in the zone, a Cabal dropship will be deployed on you, leading you to death whether you're inside Ward of Dawn or Well of Radiance.

Once a team captures the priority zone, a gray timer will appear alongside a countdown on the left side of your screen.

If you manage to hold out this priority zone in your favor for the duration of the gray timer, your team will receive bonus points.

Destiny 2 Iron Banner timer (Image via KackisHD)

The countdown on the left side of your screen will tell you the time until all three zones re-appear. Priority zones appear once every 40 points, and the first team to reach 125 points wins the match.

Cabal enemies that spawn in the priority zone include three yellow-bar turrets.

3) Strategize what you can use to win

Ward of Dawn (Image via Destiny 2)

The best way to gain the upper hand here is to preserve your super ability until the priority zones appear. Abilities such as Well of Radiance, Ward of Dawn, and even Thundercrash can surprise the opposing Guardians, especially when all 12 players in the match are trying to capture one zone in particular.

Fortress has been made specifically to test a player's hold on objectives. While kills help in a PvP match, players who have helped their team capture points, defeat Cabal turrets, and hold the priority zone will be counted as the MVP.

