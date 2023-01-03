Destiny 2 Season 19 Iron Banner details: Fortress, new weapons, pinnacles, and more

Lord Saladin will host the first weekly reset of the new year in Destiny 2 alongside his Iron Banner. However, there have been a lot of announced changes that will be implemented on January 3, 2023. From brand-new game modes to weapons and armor pieces, players are in for a surprise regarding their new pinnacle farm.

This lists players' expectations from the upcoming Iron Banner in the weekly reset. The event's start time is the same as the weekly reset (9:00 am PDT). To summarize, players are getting the Fortress game mode, a chance to obtain the Iron Lord seal, a new armor set, two new weapons, and pinnacle gears.

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph Iron Banner: Everything you need to know (January 3)

1) Release time for all regions

Iron Banner at the Tower (Image via Destiny 2)

As mentioned earlier, the new Iron Banner game mode will drop alongside the weekly reset at 9:00 am PDT. Listed below are the different timings for weekly resets in significant regions:

India: 10:30 pm (January 3)

10:30 pm (January 3) China: 1:00 am (January 4)

1:00 am (January 4) UK: 6:00 pm (January 3)

6:00 pm (January 3) Australia: 3:00 am (January 4)

3:00 am (January 4) Brazil: 2:00 pm (January 3)

The event will go on for seven days, as it is further scheduled to return somewhere around the mid-week of February before Lightfall.

2) New game mode

After Rift and Eruption, Guardians will be given a chance to try their hand at another new game mode called Fortress.

Bungie had the following to say about the upcoming game mode:

"In Iron Banner: Fortress, the core gameplay is capturing and holding zones. If that sounds like Zone Control to you, you'd be right! The real fun begins when Caiatl gets involved, but we’ll leave some of this for you to experience first-hand when Iron Banner: Fortress launches on January 3, 2023. Let’s just say, a few of you may be dying to cap a hill."

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn



"Capture and hold zones while defeating opponents, but there's a twist. A Cabal twist! The objectives will change once Caiatl and her troops get involved" Iron Banner returns on January 3 in #Destiny2 with a new game mode called Fortress."Capture and hold zones while defeating opponents, but there's a twist. A Cabal twist! The objectives will change once Caiatl and her troops get involved" Iron Banner returns on January 3 in #Destiny2 with a new game mode called Fortress."Capture and hold zones while defeating opponents, but there's a twist. A Cabal twist! The objectives will change once Caiatl and her troops get involved" https://t.co/X3rxPQTXo3

While the community wonders what "Cabal Twist" might seem like, the company is trying a new approach to one of the longest-running PvP game modes. It remains to be seen whether the game mode will mix in PvE alongside PvP.

3) New armor set

Iron Banner armor set (Image via Destiny 2)

With the new season comes a new armor set inside the Iron Banner. However, the upcoming armor pieces might be familiar to some from Bungie's previous title. As shown in the image above, the company will bring back the Iron Banner armor set from the Taken King era in the first game.

The armor set gained a lot of popularity in the community back in the day, primarily due to Hunter's Wolf cloak and Titan's Mohawk helmet. All of this will be farmable for the duration of the Iron Banner's runtime in Destiny 2 Season 19 week 5.

4) New weapons

Dark Decider Arc Auto Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

Two new weapons will be added to the loot pool: the Dark Decider Arc Auto Rifle and Gunnora's Axe Arc pinpoint slug Shotgun. These gears will be making their mark with Arc 3.0 loadouts, and players are recommended to farm them positively due to the Iron Banner's short runtime.

The best way to farm them is by ranking up Saladin's reputation. This can be done by adding weapons to the collection and focusing on them using Iron Engrams with each rank up.

Poll : 0 votes