Destiny 2 weekly reset (February 28 to March 7): Lightfall launch, Season of Defiance, Proving Grounds Nightfall, and more 

Destiny 2 Lightfall is almost upon everyone, as Bungie prepares to launch one of the most significant expansions. With Season 19 ending in a day, players need to prepare for the day-long downtime of the official servers. Hence, everyone has less than 24 hours before the servers go off, and the expansion arrives on February 28.

With the upcoming reset, players will gain access to the expansion alongside new load-out systems, sandboxes, Legendary campaigns, and activities involving Season of Defiance. The following article lists all the upcoming content with the final weekly reset in February, and everything to expect after the servers come online on February 28.

All upcoming content with the first weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season of Defiance and Lightfall

1) Lightfall launch

Lightfall reveal trailer (Image via Destiny 2)

With Bungie's biggest release this year, the Lightfall expansion will finally hit the official servers alongside Season of Defiance. The Y6 expansion has a lot to introduce to Guardians, with one of the main features being Strand. With an increased power cap, the Legendary version of the campaign will be a priority for all players, completing which will grant a new subclass and a power boost.

The Lightfall expansion will also bring in Neomuna, a brand new location in the Director. Similar to Savathun's Throne World, Neomuna will have Lost Sectors, Strikes, Patrols, and Public Events for players to participate in. The release date and time for Destiny 2 Lightfall is scheduled for February 28, at 9 am PST.

2) Season of Defiance

Destiny 2 Season of Defiance official cover (Image via Bungie)

The seasonal title alongside Lightfall released on February 28 has been revealed to be Season of Defiance, with the next season being Season of the Deep. Players will gain access to additional weapons, armor pieces, and activities.

The seasonal narrative will most likely follow the lives of those in the Last City, and the consequences of the Traveler leaving. Typically, there will be seasonal challenges for everyone to finish, alongside seasonal artifact for mods. A complete list of Season 20 artifact mods can be found here.

3) Proving Grounds Nightfall

Destiny 2 Proving Grounds Strike (Image via Bungie)

The first season of Lightfall will kick off its Nightfall week with Proving Grounds on Nessus. Players will yet again find themselves in the middle of numerous Cabal forces, as they need to make their way into the Caital's ship. This specific Strike will have Solar burn, alongside Unstoppable and Barrier Champions.

Since Match Games has been removed from Lightfall, elemental shields won't be an issue for anyone. The featured Nightfall weapon remains unannounced, as the Adept versions will become available in a month, when the Grandmasters go live.

4) Rift in Crucible

Rift in Crucible (Image via Destiny 2)

On the PvP side of things, Rift will be accessible for everyone as part of the rotator playlist. Players can choose to obtain their share of Pinnacle gear by completing three matches.

This game mode was introduced with Iron Banner with The Witch Queen expansion, where the primary objective requires one player to pick up a spark and deposit it near the opposing team's spawn point.

