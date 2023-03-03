Who voices Nimbus and Rohan in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

Released on February 28, 2023, Destiny 2 Lightfall is the latest expansion of Bungie's popular space shooter franchise. It has introduced several new characters, with some of them being friendly, while others are against the Guardians. In the storyline, players will encounter two Cloud Striders (a new species) known as Nimbus and Rohan. Nimbus is voiced by Marin M. Miller, a non-binary actor, and Rohan’s voice acting is performed by Dave Fennoy.

Cloud Striders are a new species in the Destiny 2 Lightfall universe and are essentially enhanced humans who strive to shield Neomuna from any potential threats. Players will get to interact with Nimbus quite frequently as they are a vendor in the game's latest expansion. Rohan, on the other hand, is a veteran Cloud Strider and Nimbus’ mentor.

Voice actors of Nimbus and Rohan in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny 2 Lightfall has introduced the neon-themed city of Neoumuna that's located on the planet Neptune. Bungie naturally added some freshness to the storyline, and did so by introducing a new species called Cloud Striders. These are modified humans who are adept in combat and their primary goal is to safeguard Neomuna.

Nimbus is played by Marin M. Miller, a non-binary actor, and has expressed their gratitude on Twitter regarding this role. Boasting an extensive portfolio, Marin has even voice-acted for Athena in the popular roguelike game Hades and has been credited in the recent Dead Space remake as well.

♨ Marin M. Miller ♨ @marinmmillerVO I'm so happy you guys are so excited and curious about Lightfall, Nimbus, Neomuna, and the CloudArk! My tweets only speak to my creative process while voicing the character, when these ideas were just vague concepts being explained to me with 5 pounds of facial capture on my head I'm so happy you guys are so excited and curious about Lightfall, Nimbus, Neomuna, and the CloudArk! My tweets only speak to my creative process while voicing the character, when these ideas were just vague concepts being explained to me with 5 pounds of facial capture on my head

Marin M. Miller is certainly no stranger to voice acting, with their work being featured in numerous anime and TV series, including Lego Friends. Nimbus is speculated to be a recurring character in Destiny 2 Lightfall and players can interact with them to obtain rewards for completing various activities on Neomuna and increasing their Reputation Rank.

Voiced by Dave Fennoy, Rohan is yet another Cloud Strider that players will come across in Destiny 2 Lightfall. Dave is a voice-acting veteran and fans may recognize his voice as Lee from Telltale Games’ The Walking Dead game from 2012. Furthermore, he has voiced Lucius Fox in Batman: Arkham Knight. Some of his other notable credits include Mafia III, The Callisto Protocol, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and more.

Significance of Rohan and Nimbus in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny 2 Lightfall presents a new threat to Guardians in the form of Calus, an elite Cabal, and The Witness. Both of these characters are determined to harness the power of a mysterious artifact known as The Veil. Players are tasked with thwarting their advances and protecting the Traveler.

Despite the fact that The Veil has been mentioned numerous times, its true nature and power are currently unknown. It has, however, been determined that this artifact lies hidden somewhere in Neomuna, which is the latest destination for players to explore. Neomuna has its own guardians called Cloud Striders.

When it comes to Neomuna's guardians, Nimbus is the younger Cloud Strider and Rohan’s protege. Both of these characters have unique personality traits. Rohan is a seasoned veteran with a gruff persona. Nimbus, on the other hand, is fairly young and determined to prove their valor. However, they share a common goal, which is to protect Neomuna at all costs.

Players ally with these Cloud Striders to fight against Calus and The Witness. Destiny 2 fans are certainly excited to see the narrative evolving in future seasons and expansions.

More about Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny Lightfall has increased the highest Power Level to 1810, which is the Pinnacle Gear cap. Presently, players can obtain an intermediate Soft Gear cap at 1750 Power level. This guide covers the specifics of how to reach a Soft Gear cap.

The campaign can be played on two difficulty settings: Be Brave and Become Legend. Players can delve into the game on Be Brave to experience the storyline without too many issues or bump up the difficulty to Become Legend mode and battle tougher enemies. The latest expansion has introduced new enemy types such as the Tormentors, who are sure to test players' combat skills.

Destiny 2 Lightfall has its fair share of issues in the form of error code cat, commendation page crashing, and more. Most of these errors are expected to be ironed out by Bungie soon. Players can prepare their Guardians for some intense action when a new Raid arrives on March 10, 2023.

