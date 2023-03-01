How to reach the Soft Gear cap in Destiny 2 Lightfall

The recently released Destiny 2 Lightfall takes players to a brand new destination called Neomuna on Neptune. As is tradition with the popular space shooter title, there are brand new Power Levels to reach. Although you start Destiny 2 Lightfall at around 1590 or 1600 Power Level, there are a few tiers, including the Soft Gear cap, a Powerful Gear cap, and a Pinnacle Gear cap.

The Soft Gear cap is when you obtain a 1750 Power Level. This milestone can easily be reached by playing the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign in its entirety. A Soft Gear cap implies that any weapon, armor, or item that you loot will further enhance your Power Level in the game.

Reaching the Soft Gear cap in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny 2's gameplay features Power Levels that signify the damage-dealing and absorbing capabilities of your Guardian. The higher the Power Level, the easier it gets to dispatch your foes and help fellow Guardians. In Destiny 2's Lightfall expansion, the Soft Gear cap is 1750.

The best way to reach this level is to simply enjoy the game’s campaign and complete it at your own pace. You can obtain blue item drops upon killing enemies or completing any activity that contributes to your Power Level. This makes reaching the Soft Gear cap much easier, as there's no hassle in tracking any particular activity or grinding monotonous patrols.

Presently, Destiny 2 Lightfall features two difficulty options - Be Brave and Become Legend. This further impacts the amount of experience you gain by defeating enemies. Therefore, if you wish to reach the Soft Gear cap sooner, you must play the campaign on the Become Legend difficulty.

Finishing the storyline in this difficulty will grant you Exotic Armor, Gear Bundle (1770 Power), eight Upgrade Modules, and 300 Strand Meditations. As expected, you'll face several powerful enemies in this setting, which is why it's recommended that you team up with your friends to make the grind easier.

Fortunately, you don't have to keep playing the game on legendary difficulty if you find it too hard. Simply playing the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign on the Be Brave mode (even solo, if you wish to) will let you reach the Soft Gear cap of 1750.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



Season of Defiance arrives today.



bung.ie/defiance The Witness and Calus have extended their grasp beyond Neptune and begun their invasion of Earth. The line must be drawn here.Season of Defiance arrives today. The Witness and Calus have extended their grasp beyond Neptune and begun their invasion of Earth. The line must be drawn here.Season of Defiance arrives today.bung.ie/defiance https://t.co/wLvNCHfTl8

With Bungie officially announcing that a brand new Raid will arrive on March 10, 2023, you can finish the main campaign in the meantime. If, by any chance, you aren’t able to reach the Soft Gear cap by playing through the story in the regular mode, you can replay it in the legendary difficulty setting.

Once you reach this milestone, you still have a Powerful Gear cap and Pinnacle Gear cap to look forward to. These gear caps will require much more effort, such as participating in activities like Gambit, Crucible, and Vanguard missions.

More about Destiny 2 Lightfall

As Destiny 2 enters its sixth year with the Lightfall expansion, the ongoing season has been named Season of Defiance. You can explore the neon-themed city of Neomuna in the new destination of Neptune. This iteration of the space shooter pits you against some new enemies, such as the Tormentor.

Furthermore, you gain access to a brand new Darkness subclass called Strand. It comes with a slew of abilities including grappling, armor protection, and more. This addition breathes new life into Destiny 2's lore and existing classes. It's worth noting that you can only unlock this new subclass after completing the campaign.

Destiny 2 Lightfall is fairly large, and you can refer to this article to find out more details about the expansion size. You can expect to face some technical issues as well, which should be resolved in future hotfixes from Bungie.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp As the first day of Lightfall and Season of Defiance begins we want players to be aware of certain information and issues we are investigating.



A thread (1/6): As the first day of Lightfall and Season of Defiance begins we want players to be aware of certain information and issues we are investigating.A thread (1/6):

Many fans are facing issues like error code cat, servers temporarily at capacity, etc. Feel free to peruse this comprehensive guide to potentially resolve the error code cat. This has impacted both Steam and Epic platforms, and can be dispelled by verifying the integrity of the game's files.

This expansion ushers in a Season of Defiance that will remain active until May 22, 2023. You can spend plenty of time chasing a plethora of seasonal challenges and obtaining unique rewards. Lastly, you can expect tons of new weapons featuring the neon theme of this expansion.

