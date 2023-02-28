How big is the Destiny 2 Lightfall update? Complete expansion size and release date explored

Destiny 2 Lightfall is almost here, as Bungie takes down their official servers to perform maintenance for the next whole day. With the Y6 expansion having so much content scheduled for release right away, the company doesn't want the launch to go rough. The recent downtime has brought in pre-installation files across all platforms as well.

Typically, everyone can either start the pre-installation on their preferred platforms by downloading the files or re-installing the entire game. Either way, the Lightfall files will be patched into the existing game folder, and players will be able to launch the expansion as soon as it drops on February 28, at 9 am PST.

The following article will list the pre-installation size across all consoles, alongside the expected release date and time of Destiny 2 Lightfall in all major regions.

Destiny 2 Lightfall pre-installation size, release date, and time in all major regions

The pre-installation files were released shortly after the servers were taken down on February 28, 9 am PST. Players worldwide got access to a hefty installation size on all platforms, allowing everyone to prepare for the launch.

Destiny 2 Lightfall pre-installation file size for download (Image via Steam)

The size of the pre-installation files across all platforms are as follows:

PlayStation 5: Install Size: 102.6 GB, and Storage Space Needed for Pre-Load: 102.6 GB.

Xbox Series X|S: Install Size: 108.59 GB, and Storage Space Needed for Pre-Load: 108.59 GB.

PlayStation 4: Install Size: 88.21 GB, and Storage Space Needed for Pre-Load: 184.64 GB.

Xbox One: Install Size: 89.21 GB, and Storage Space Needed for Pre-Load: 89.21 GB.

Steam: Install Size: 87.0 GB, and Storage Space Needed for Pre-Load: 233.2 GB.

Epic Games Store: Install Size: 101.51 GB, and Storage Space Needed for Pre-Load: 223.3 GB.

Microsoft Store: Install Size: 102.13 GB, and Storage Space Needed for Pre-Load: 102.13 GB.

Xbox pre-installation size of Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion (Image via Xbox)

Upon download and installation, everyone entering the game will be faced with a special message. The new Lightfall title screen will be available as well, alongside a brand new soundtrack that will welcome every Guardian for the next 12 months. Here's the release date and time for Destiny 2 Lightfall in all major regions:

India: 10:30 pm (February 28).

China: 1:00 am (March 1).

UK: 6:00 pm (February 28).

Australia: 3:00 am (March 1).

Brazil: 2:00 pm (February 28).

For the duration of the downtime, all Destiny API sites and applications will remain offline, some of which include Destiny Companion App, DIM (Destiny Item Manager), Light.gg, Bray.tech, Destiny Tracker, and more. Players can choose to read the full patch notes of 7.0.0.1 on Bungie's official website right now.

After the servers go live on launch, everyone can still expect error codes that are tied to the server side, such as Cabbage, Calabrese, CAT, and more. The expansion's launch will be followed by a brand new Raid on March 10, at 9 am PST.

Hence, everyone will have 10 days to boost their power level to the new cap by completing the Lightfall campaign at Legend difficulty.

